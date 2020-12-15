Unidentified pilots narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
PUBLISHED: 16:07 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 15 December 2020
Archant
A pair of US fighter jets from Cambridgeshire Microlight Club at Chatteris narrowly missed two gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid a mid-air collision at 350mph.
The F15s switched on their ‘maximum afterburners’ before making an ‘aggressive climb’ to steer clear of the gliders 1,000ft ahead.
A report by the UK Airprox Board, which investigates near misses, states that - because of the speed they were travelling - the unidentified military pilots were potentially one second away from crashing.
The close call happened at Sutton on August 11 and the report adds that the jets were flying at 3,200ft on their approach to land at RAF Mildenhall.
The pilot assessed risk of collision as ‘high’ and the board agreed the actions served to increase the separation.
It comes after two other F15 pilots narrowly missed two skydivers as they fell at 120mph on April 17 last year
