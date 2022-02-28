Fire crews in Chatteris were held up 'significantly' due to residents parking. - Credit: Chatteris Community Fire and Rescue

Fire crews were held up 'significantly' from attending an emergency in Chatteris after their fire engine struggled to get through a road.

Cars were double parked on both sides, leaving the fire engine mere centimetres of room each side to navigate through.

Chatteris Community Fire and Rescue issued a plea for residents to consider the emergency services when parking.

It said: "Please be considerate when parking and consider how the emergency services would get to your address in an emergency. Yesterday evening we were held up significantly trying to negotiate parked vehicles.

"We appreciate how difficult it is to park sometimes, but we can all play a part by considering the following steps: never park on double yellows, never double park, park as close to the kerb as possible and to straighten front wheels and consider wing mirrors."

Chatteris Fire Station have a dedicated crew of on-call firefirghters ready to respond to emergencies and help keep the community safe.



