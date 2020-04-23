Video

Budding young firefighter shows off her skills in viral video filmed during coronavirus lockdown

Budding young firefighter Darcey Cook often joins her dad’s crew at community events and helps out with charity car washes. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Archant

Budding young firefighter shows off her skills in viral video filmed during coronavirus lockdown

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darcey Cook, whose dad Jamie is an on-call firefighter in Whittlesey, has been showing off her rescue and firefighting skills in a video released by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Three year old Darcey picked up her knowledge from her firefighter dad Jamie, who has two roles in the service.

He is an on-call firefighter at Whittlesey Fire Station as well as being a wholetime firefighter on Huntingdon Green Watch.

Budding young firefighter Darcey Cook often joins her dad’s crew at community events and helps out with charity car washes. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Budding young firefighter Darcey Cook often joins her dad’s crew at community events and helps out with charity car washes. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Jamie said: “Darcey is already keen on being a firefighter and loves dressing up and pretending to be one.

“We thought there must lots of children out there stuck inside and looking for something to do and thought we could have a bit of fun.

“The service is also making lots of things available for children to do during the lockdown, so this fitted in well.

Budding young firefighter Darcey Cook often joins her dad’s crew at community events and helps out with charity car washes. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Budding young firefighter Darcey Cook often joins her dad’s crew at community events and helps out with charity car washes. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

“We are always looking for ways to encourage people to join us and be on-call at Whittlesey or any of our other on-call fire stations.

“Darcey often joins me and the rest of the crew at community events where we promote the role around the town, and she always helps at our car washes too.

“We are hoping Darcey will bring her friends along and leads the next generation of firefighters at the station when she’s old enough. In the meantime, she is helping us recruit people for now.”

Budding young firefighter Darcey Cook often joins her dad’s crew at community events and helps out with charity car washes. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Budding young firefighter Darcey Cook often joins her dad’s crew at community events and helps out with charity car washes. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

You may also want to watch:

Darcey’s mum Becky added: “When Jamie comes home from work, especially if he’s been called out when Darcey’s here, she is always keen to find out what he’s been doing and where he’s been.

“We can tell she is very proud of her firefighter daddy and wants to be just like him.”

Budding young firefighter Darcey Cook often joins her dad’s crew at community events and helps out with charity car washes. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Budding young firefighter Darcey Cook often joins her dad’s crew at community events and helps out with charity car washes. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Posting the video on their Facebook page, Cambs Fire said: “How cute is this video from on-call and wholetime firefighter Jamie Cook?

“Watch his daughter successfully respond to the on-call alerter, rescue the baby and extinguish the fire.

“There’s a job waiting for you as soon as you turn 18.”

Anyone interested in joining Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service as an on-call firefighter can find out more here.

There are lots of resources available for children in the community safety area of our website: https://www.cambsfire.gov.uk/community-safety/come-and-play/