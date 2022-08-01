News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Weekend crews contain more grass and woodland fires

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:07 PM August 1, 2022
Updated: 4:26 PM August 1, 2022
Fire fighters contained more fires in open spaces on Saturday (July 30).

A crew from March was called just before 11:40am to a small fire in woodland on Bosworth Way.

It has been revealed the cause was accidental and the crew had returned to the station by 12:15pm.

Later the same afternoon, at around 2:50pm, fire fighters from March and Wisbech were sent to reports of grassland and a heap on fire in Christchurch.

The crews spent around an hour dampening down the area, which was inspected again later in the evening.

Both incidents happened hours before 50 fire fighters from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue brought an extensive crop fire under control at Haddenham.

