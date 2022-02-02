Firefighters Jon Yarnold, Harry Clarke, Chris Dunham and Alex Blanchard took on Pen y Fan, one of Britain's highest mountains, for charity. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters who attempted a 24-kilometre trek over one of Britain’s highest mountains have helped raise over £1,200 for charity.

Jon Yarnold, Harry Clarke, Chris Dunham and Alex Blanchard from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service took on The Fan Dance over the Pen y Fan, the highest mountain in the Brecon Beacons on January 29.

Two of the six meant to take part were unable to due to injury, but still helped raise the sum for The Fire Fighters Charity and Iceni Amateur Boxing Club in South Cambridgeshire.

The challenge is used as part of the SAS selection process, which firefighter Jon, who organised the fundraiser, said is “extremely demanding.

“People can relate to how hard SAS training is, so this challenge shows how much effort and determination is needed.

“We enjoyed it that much that we’re already looking to repeat it next year.”

Jon added: “We’ve raised the amount that will be split between the two charities and really help benefit people that need it.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3rh3xh7.