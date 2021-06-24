News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Recycling firm goes bust ahead of £55,000 court fines and costs  

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:37 PM June 24, 2021   
Waster left. Whittlesey, Peterborough Friday 21 May 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

.East Anglian Resources Ltd were based at Benwick Road industrial estate, Whittlesey. This was the scene after the company went into liquidation and before the site was cleared. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A family run wood recycling company went into liquidation just weeks before a court fined them £26,800 with £29,000 in costs for “reckless” breaches of health and safety.  

East Anglian Resources Ltd were based at Benwick Road industrial estate, Whittlesey, and run by the Tribe family.  

However, the company ceased trading before the court judgement and an early assessment by a liquidator shows unsecured creditors to be owed more than £1.4m. 

The prosecution was brought by the Environment Agency who claimed the company had failed to manage the risk of fire and containment of dust at its site.  

“Emissions impacted on neighbouring businesses and a fishing lake,” says the agency.  

You may also want to watch:

Recycled waste strewn across the site has since been removed, more than a dozen employees made redundant, and the estate owners have re-let the premises to a logistics company.   

Waster left. Whittlesey, Peterborough Friday 21 May 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

East Anglian Resources Ltd were based at Benwick Road industrial estate, Whittlesey. This was the scene after the company went into liquidation and before the site was cleared. - Credit: © Terry Harris

East Anglian Resources had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing before Peterborough magistrates to breaching two conditions of its environmental permit.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman escapes unharmed after car and bus B1101 crash
  2. 2 'Numerous cars' in roundabout crash
  3. 3 ‘I’m tired of being fobbed off’ says customer of Wisbech builder
  1. 4 Lidl lists Cambridgeshire locations for ‘potential store development’
  2. 5 Family tribute to grandfather killed in A1123 crash
  3. 6 Mum overwhelmed by support for 'angel gowns' project
  4. 7 Tributes paid to 'much loved' Gabija killed in A605 crash
  5. 8 Uber-style app could mean doorstep bus pick up
  6. 9 14-year-old footballer's 'dream' comes true after securing England trial
  7. 10 Wife's tribute to husband killed in B1101 Elm Road crash

This allowed it to store and treat up to 30,000 tonnes of waste wood for recycling per year. 

On June 17 the company was sentenced in its absence at Huntingdon magistrates’ and fined £26,800, as well as being ordered to pay costs of £29,110.18 and a victim surcharge of £170.  

District Judge Sheraton found the company was reckless in committing the offences, which continued over an extensive period of time. 

Environment Agency officers visited the waste wood recycling site on more than 30 occasions after the permit was issued in 2016 to November 2018. 

James, Bobby and Ashley Tribe, directors with other staff at East Anglian Resources Ltd at Whittlese

James, Bobby and Ashley Tribe, directors with other staff at East Anglian Resources Ltd at Whittlesey pictured in January 2016 when they joined The Federation of Small Businesses. - Credit: Archant

They found that piles of waste wood were frequently too large and too close together, posing a serious risk of fire by spontaneous combustion.  

“The company had a fire prevention plan in place but persistently failed to comply with it,” said the Environment Agency.  

The permit was suspended on three occasions to force the company to comply “but this had limited effect”. 

Officials noted that dusty material was allowed to accumulate and that the dust was not supressed.  

Dust escaped the site on many occasions “affecting people working at neighbouring businesses and visitors to a nearby fishing lake”. 

Director James Tribe explained that the company at the time, relied heavily on one customer taking 80 per cent or more of its waste.  

On occasions when that customer’s site was closed, waste built up on the site in huge piles.  

He accepted that waste piles were massive but said they had never had a fire. He said they had tried to find alternative outlets and had done the best they could. 

Mr Tribe accepted that their activities created dust but felt they managed it properly under their dust management plan. 

Claire Parker of the Environment Agency said numerous officers had tried to work with East Anglian Resources over the years. 

They had hoped to get the company to improve its operations and minimise its impact on neighbouring businesses, residents and the local environment. 

She said: “Unfortunately, despite our advice and guidance, warnings and temporary suspension of its permit, the company has continued to cause dust and litter nuisance to their neighbours. 

“And they continued to operate in a manner that presents an unacceptable fire risk.” 

Ms Parker added: “Taking a prosecution is always our last resort. 

“But in this case, we felt that a prosecution was in the public interest due to the significant, and prolonged, negative impact this company has had on its neighbours and the environment.” 

Director Bobby Tribe told this newspaper that part of the blame for the company’s demise was late payment by its customers.  

“After eight years in business we simply ran out of money,” he said.  

Mr Tribe said a meeting was called at the end of March when they realised “the business can’t be saved”. 

He said the business “started with £10,000 and a dream.” He worked along his father and brother to build up the business  

Mr Tribe said luckily, he still had his family but now would have “to go out and get some more work”. 

Health
Whittlesey News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The fatal crash happened on the B1101 Elm Road in March this morning (June 18).

Cambs Live

Man, aged in his 40s, dies after suspected drug-fuelled B1101 crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am

Cambs Live | Video

Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101

Daniel Mason And Harry Rutter

person
March Map

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Serious crash blocks main road into Fen town

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of the A141 roundabout after a lorry overturned. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews free driver trapped in overturned lorry

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus