Former county council leader says lockdown ‘infringes our basic human rights’ and wants restrictions lifted

FLASHBACK: to 2016: Walk about with BBC radio broadbasting live on people's view on the election, Councillor Nick Clarke. Archant

A former leader of Cambridgeshire County Council provoked outrage after claiming the coronavirus lockdown “infringes our basic human rights”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Selection of reactions on Twitter to former Cambridgeshire County Council leader Nick Clarke and his his view that lockdown infringes basic human rights, Picture: TWITTER Selection of reactions on Twitter to former Cambridgeshire County Council leader Nick Clarke and his his view that lockdown infringes basic human rights, Picture: TWITTER

Nick Clarke, who led the Conservative controlled county council until his defeat in 2013, later left the party to join UKIP.

He tweeted yesterday that “the problem with this protracted lockdown is that it infringes our basic human rights to associate, socialise and to self-determination.

“We all have the right to carry out actions even if they are not in our best interest. I don’t know anyone who has died from the virus”.

Mr Clarke, who now lives in Suffolk, also tweeted: “It’s probably sensible for those living in urban areas to maintain a lockdown but for those living in the rural areas it doesn’t make sense”.

Selection of reactions on Twitter to former Cambridgeshire County Council leader Nick Clarke and his his view that lockdown infringes basic human rights, Picture: TWITTER Selection of reactions on Twitter to former Cambridgeshire County Council leader Nick Clarke and his his view that lockdown infringes basic human rights, Picture: TWITTER

He followed up these with a further tweet today in which he says he is “looking forward to seeing some relaxation of the lockdown from Boris Johnson tonight”.

Mr Clarke, an unsuccessful candidate in 2016 for police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, also tweeted: “We must not get used to being given permission by governments to carry on our lives. Liberty is too important to be taken for granted.”

Cllr Mike Sergeant, a Labour member of Cambridge City Council, responded on Twitter that “Nick Clarke might be happy to endanger himself but the problem is that he is endangering everyone else and especially key workers”.

West Country Lib Dem councillor Ross Henley tweeted: “I’ve always thought having watched Nick Clarke in action that he is the most deluded person i have ever met in my long local government life.”

Selection of reactions on Twitter to former Cambridgeshire County Council leader Nick Clarke and his his view that lockdown infringes basic human rights, Picture: TWITTER Selection of reactions on Twitter to former Cambridgeshire County Council leader Nick Clarke and his his view that lockdown infringes basic human rights, Picture: TWITTER

Huntingdon councillor Tom Sanderson tweeted, simply, “that’s Nick for you”.

WHAT DO YOU THINK: Email your thoughts to john.elworthy@archant,co.uk

Selection of reactions on Twitter to former Cambridgeshire County Council leader Nick Clarke and his his view that lockdown infringes basic human rights, Picture: TWITTER Selection of reactions on Twitter to former Cambridgeshire County Council leader Nick Clarke and his his view that lockdown infringes basic human rights, Picture: TWITTER

Selection of reactions on Twitter to former Cambridgeshire County Council leader Nick Clarke and his his view that lockdown infringes basic human rights, Picture: TWITTER Selection of reactions on Twitter to former Cambridgeshire County Council leader Nick Clarke and his his view that lockdown infringes basic human rights, Picture: TWITTER