Fuel worth £800 stolen in 16 thefts across county including in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey
PUBLISHED: 17:37 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 29 July 2020
Archant
Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey.
Officers investigating the thefts have since released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents, which also occured in Peterborough and Yaxley.
The investigation involves at least 16 incidents which took place between July 6 and 26.
The total cost of fuel believed to have been stolen is around £800.
Anyone who recognises the people pictured, or who has any information, should contact police via their webchat or call 101, quoting crime reference number 35/47340/20.
