Fuel worth £800 stolen in 16 thefts across county including in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Do you recognise these people? Picture: POLICE Archant

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Picture: POLICE Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Picture: POLICE

Officers investigating the thefts have since released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents, which also occured in Peterborough and Yaxley.

The investigation involves at least 16 incidents which took place between July 6 and 26.

The total cost of fuel believed to have been stolen is around £800.

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Picture: POLICE Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Picture: POLICE

Anyone who recognises the people pictured, or who has any information, should contact police via their webchat or call 101, quoting crime reference number 35/47340/20.

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Picture: POLICE Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Picture: POLICE

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Picture: POLICE Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Picture: POLICE