News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Hospital staff rewarded for hard work with landmark gift

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:10 PM September 2, 2021    Updated: 12:18 PM September 2, 2021
Three millionth bear awarded to Peterborough City Hospital

Dr David Staples presents the three millionth bear to Jackie James. From left: Mark Constant, Jo Bennis, Jackie James, Dr Staples and Arthur Briggs. - Credit: Trevor Pywell

A hospital which has helped reward children for their bravery has been given the three millionth bear as part of a national scheme. 

Peterborough City Hospital was presented with the landmark bear as part of the Teddies for Loving Care initiative, which provides teddy bears for children who attend hospital. 

Jackie James, play specialist at the hospital’s Amazon children’s garden, said: “The bears are special to us in the emergency department and have a positive impact on children who are receiving care.” 

Three millionth bear has been awarded to Peterborough City Hospital

Jackie James with a teddy bear, Edward and his mum at Peterborough City Hospital. - Credit: Trevor Pywell

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, have been part of the scheme since 2003. 

The scheme aims to reward children for their bravery and bears are used to demonstrate procedures before they are performed on children. 

Jackie James and Dr David Staples at Peterborough City Hospital

Jackie James and Dr David Staples hold a teddy bear each as part of the national scheme. - Credit: Trevor Pywell

You may also want to watch:

Dr David Staples is the CEO of the United Grand Lodge of England, the organisation behind the scheme, which presented the hospital with the three millionth bear. 

He said: “We are delighted to be able to present the three millionth bear to the staff at Peterborough City Hospital.

Edward holds teddy bear at Peterborough City Hospital

Edward holding his teddy bear as part of the national scheme. - Credit: Trevor Pywell

Most Read

  1. 1 Murdered Wimblington woman ‘died of stab wounds’ 
  2. 2 Police believe boyfriend murdered Maddie and then killed himself 
  3. 3 Drug dealing pair caught out by letting agent who found £20k of cocaine in fridge
  1. 4 Lucky escape as car crashes and catches fire
  2. 5 Motorist, 19, dies in single vehicle crash
  3. 6 Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash
  4. 7 7 reasons to give naturism a try at Fenland campsite
  5. 8 Second python found just days after a first was discovered
  6. 9 Police on the hunt for stolen van from Cambs village
  7. 10 Winless Hares aim to restore belief under new interim boss

  

“As a doctor who also works at this hospital, I know how important these bears can be, both for the children who receive them and the staff who give them.”

Peterborough City Hospital
NHS
Peterborough News
Huntingdon News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

 Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington found dead in Kettering: police believe she was murdered

Murder probe after death of 22-year-old woman from Wimblington 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cox’s at the Lighthouse, St Neots, is one of the best places to enjoy fish and chips in Cambridgeshire.

Food and Drink

5 of the best places for fish and chips in Cambridgeshire

James Tytko

Logo Icon
Civil parking enforcement in Cambs

Cambridgeshire County Council | Updated

Fenland, South Cambs and Hunts opt for civil parking enforcement – but...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Smith jailed for multiple offences

Cambridge Crown Court

Jail for 22-year-old who committed 100 crimes in ONE night

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon