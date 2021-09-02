Published: 12:10 PM September 2, 2021 Updated: 12:18 PM September 2, 2021

Dr David Staples presents the three millionth bear to Jackie James. From left: Mark Constant, Jo Bennis, Jackie James, Dr Staples and Arthur Briggs. - Credit: Trevor Pywell

A hospital which has helped reward children for their bravery has been given the three millionth bear as part of a national scheme.

Peterborough City Hospital was presented with the landmark bear as part of the Teddies for Loving Care initiative, which provides teddy bears for children who attend hospital.

Jackie James, play specialist at the hospital’s Amazon children’s garden, said: “The bears are special to us in the emergency department and have a positive impact on children who are receiving care.”

Jackie James with a teddy bear, Edward and his mum at Peterborough City Hospital. - Credit: Trevor Pywell

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, have been part of the scheme since 2003.

The scheme aims to reward children for their bravery and bears are used to demonstrate procedures before they are performed on children.

Jackie James and Dr David Staples hold a teddy bear each as part of the national scheme. - Credit: Trevor Pywell

You may also want to watch:

Dr David Staples is the CEO of the United Grand Lodge of England, the organisation behind the scheme, which presented the hospital with the three millionth bear.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to present the three millionth bear to the staff at Peterborough City Hospital.

Edward holding his teddy bear as part of the national scheme. - Credit: Trevor Pywell

“As a doctor who also works at this hospital, I know how important these bears can be, both for the children who receive them and the staff who give them.”