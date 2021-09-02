Hospital staff rewarded for hard work with landmark gift
A hospital which has helped reward children for their bravery has been given the three millionth bear as part of a national scheme.
Peterborough City Hospital was presented with the landmark bear as part of the Teddies for Loving Care initiative, which provides teddy bears for children who attend hospital.
Jackie James, play specialist at the hospital’s Amazon children’s garden, said: “The bears are special to us in the emergency department and have a positive impact on children who are receiving care.”
The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, have been part of the scheme since 2003.
The scheme aims to reward children for their bravery and bears are used to demonstrate procedures before they are performed on children.
Dr David Staples is the CEO of the United Grand Lodge of England, the organisation behind the scheme, which presented the hospital with the three millionth bear.
He said: “We are delighted to be able to present the three millionth bear to the staff at Peterborough City Hospital.
“As a doctor who also works at this hospital, I know how important these bears can be, both for the children who receive them and the staff who give them.”