Coronavirus:‘My thoughts and prayers with the Prime Minister and his family’ says MP Steve Barclay after Boris Johnson suddenly moved to intensive care

PUBLISHED: 21:20 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:47 06 April 2020

MP Steve Barclay (left) tonight:

MP Steve Barclay (left) tonight: "My thoughts and prayers are with the PM and his family tonight'' Picture; ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Archant

MP Steve Barclay said tonight his “thoughts and prayers” were with Boris Johnson and his family after it was revealed the Prime Minister has been moved to intensive care in hospital.

The NE Cambs MP, and chief secretary to the Treasury, said of the Prime Minister: “I know he’ll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger.”

Mr Barclay, who served in the Cabinet until the end of last year as Brexit secretary, added: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family tonight.

“Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer said: “My thoughts are with the prime minister and I wish him a speedy recovery.

“I am sure our NHS will be providing him with the best care at this time”.

Mr Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed.

Downing Street said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “deputise where necessary” while the Prime Minister was in intensive care with Covid-19.

Number 10 spokesman said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

It came just a few hours after Mr Raab told a press briefing that the PM remained in charge of the Government despite remaining under observation.

The Conservative Party leader is understood to be conscious and has been moved to the ICU at about 7pm as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

At a press conference less than two hours before the decision was made, Mr Raab told a press briefing that the PM remained in charge of the Government despite remaining under observation.

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Man found in closed park with cannabis and grinder amid UK lockdown

Drugs seized from a closed Fenland park after a man was found with them on April 5. Picture: Policing Fenland

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Chatteris netballers stay at the top of their game during coronavirus pandemic with isolation video

Players from Chatteris Netball Club are keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic as they took part in an isolation video. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS NETBALL CLUB

