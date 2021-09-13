Published: 1:02 PM September 13, 2021

Kathleen Lawrence, 32, is being urgently sought by police for child neglect offences. - Credit: Cambs Police

She has suddenly become Cambridgeshire’s ‘most wanted’.

Kathleen Lawrence, 32, is being urgently sought by police for child neglect offences.

“Both ourselves and the local authority urgently need to contact her to discuss the neglect offences,” said a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson.

They are anxious “to ensure the wellbeing of her four children”.

Lawrence, from Hampton Vale in Peterborough, is believed to be moving across the country.

The police spokesperson said: “Lawrence could be anywhere in England.”

She is known to have links in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Luton, Merseyside, West Mercia and Dumfries.

Anyone with information on Lawrence’s whereabouts or any possible sightings is urged to contact Cambs Police on 101 or go online use their use webchat service.