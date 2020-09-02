Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

An “absolutely petrified” mother-of-two is refusing to send her children back to school during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, claiming there will be no social distancing, no face coverings and classes of more than 30 students in one room.

The panicked parent – who wishes to remain anonymous – will not be sending either of her children back to secondary and primary school when term starts in September.

Her son – who has held a 100 per cent attendance record for the last four years – is due to start year 11 at Neale-Wade Academy in March.

The anxious mum – who we’re calling Jane – says she is concerned she will be fined for being worried about the Covid-19 virus and its transmission.

She said: “I joined a Facebook page ‘Boycott Return To Unsafe Schools’ and there’s an awful lot of parents that are concerned about sending their children back.

“At secondary schools, they are having a ‘year bubble’, to me that sounds like 200 hundred plus children coming from different households to be together.

“It is the transmission that worries me and they will be sitting in classrooms with everyone sitting side-by-side in an overcrowded 30 plus room.”

After reading horror stories online, Jane got in touch with the school, county council and local MP Steve Barclay but it still not satisfied with the responses she has had.

She added: “Back in July I spoke to who will be my son’s head of year and he understood how I felt and listened to the concerns I had.

“I have also emailed Jonathan Lewis who is the service director for education at Cambridgeshire County Council but have heard nothing back.

“I even emailed Stephen Barclay and his secretary replied with some advice for me which I have already looked at earlier in the year.”

Jane believes there are more people who feel the way she does and has read hundreds of messages from other concerned parents on social media.

She added: “I have had a handbook come through via email from Neale-Wade Academy which says students will be wearing face coverings in communal and social areas, but not the classroom.

“Neither of my children will be going back to school until I’m happy with the number of coronavirus cases goes down, the infection rate is just going up again.

“I’m sure there are other frustrated parents who feel exactly the same way as me, nervous as hell and really don’t feel comfortable sending their kids back.

“It is a mandatory thing to send a child back to school, but what are the schools going to do if we don’t send our kids back because we want to keep them safe.

“Are they going to fine? I don’t know. Apparently, it is up to the headteacher to make that decision, I just don’t know what will happen.

“My son has exemplary attendance and I hope that will be considered now I am deciding not to send him in, I just don’t know what to do – I am so confused and so worried.”

We have contacted Neale-Wade Academy for a comment.