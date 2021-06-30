Published: 12:01 AM June 30, 2021

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston is asking residents to fill out a survey on crime and policing across the county. - Credit: Twitter

Cambridgeshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston is urging residents to have their say on crime and policing across the county.

Mr Preston has launched an online survey for people to share their views as he begins to develop the new ‘Police and Crime Plan’ for Cambridgeshire.

“When I was campaigning to be commissioner, I spent a great deal of time talking to people on their doorsteps about what matters to them when it comes to local policing,” he said.

“From those early discussions, a number of priority areas have emerged which can be captured within five broad themes.

“Community priorities, crime prevention, how victims and witnesses are supported, ethical policing and robust enforcement.

“It is important to me that the Police and Crime Plan means something to local people.

“I want to make sure the voice of residents and businesses across the county are represented.

“I have therefore today launched a short survey, based on the draft themes above, in order for people to share their views.”

Once fully developed, the plan will set out the policing and crime priorities for the next three years, explaining how:

People get the help they need

The Chief Constable delivers an effective service

Money is spent to support projects and services

Decisions are made in an open and honest way, and everyone’s needs are considered

“I would be grateful if you could take the time to complete my survey,” added Mr Preston.

“I know from experience that the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough value early opportunities to feed into local planning.

“This is your opportunity to share your views so I urge you to complete the survey and share it with your friends and family.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Comments received will help inform the content of the full plan and detailed priorities as it is developed.”

The commissioner’s survey launches today (June 30) and runs for four weeks until Friday, July 30.

To have your say, visit: www.cambridgeshire-pcc.gov.uk

Anyone wishing to share their views by telephone or email can do so by calling 0300 333 3456 or by emailing: cambs-pcc@cambs.pnn.police.uk