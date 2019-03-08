Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite wins battle to take over running of Cambridgeshire Fire Authority who are 'hugely disappointed'

PUBLISHED: 17:12 29 July 2019

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will now take over the running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority. The proposals were attacked by the fire authority who are 'hugely disappointed' at the final decision. Picture; ARCHANT

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will now take over the running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority. The proposals were attacked by the fire authority who are 'hugely disappointed' at the final decision. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will take over running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority.

A fire authority spokesman "expressed huge disappointment at the news it has not been successful in its fight to prevent the transfer of governance" to Cllr Ablewhite.

You may also want to watch:

The spokesman added: "The outcome of the judicial review, which took place last month, was announced and the judge has upheld the Home Office's decision to allow the Police and Crime Commissioner to take over governance of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service from the Fire Authority."

Cllr Kevin Reynolds, chairman of the fire authority, said: "I know I speak for the whole fire authority when I say that we are hugely disappointed with the outcome of the judicial review."

More follows

Most Read

County council leader Steve Count heads to Whittlesey to face residents over Kings Dyke debacle - ‘don’t blame us, blame Kier’ is his message

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

March Town Ladies prepare to conquer Britain’s highest mountain in aid of teammate Kayleigh

The March Town Ladies players who will climb Ben Nevis in September. From left: Adele Munday, Chas Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (not in photo: Adele McCrory and Kirsty Pointer). Picture: GARY DAVIS

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Charity Break runs a children's home in March which has received an inadequate rating by Ofsted. Admissions to the home by Cambridgeshire County Council have been suspended and will only be re-instated should conditions improve. Picture; BREAK

Most Read

County council leader Steve Count heads to Whittlesey to face residents over Kings Dyke debacle - ‘don’t blame us, blame Kier’ is his message

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

March Town Ladies prepare to conquer Britain’s highest mountain in aid of teammate Kayleigh

The March Town Ladies players who will climb Ben Nevis in September. From left: Adele Munday, Chas Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (not in photo: Adele McCrory and Kirsty Pointer). Picture: GARY DAVIS

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Charity Break runs a children's home in March which has received an inadequate rating by Ofsted. Admissions to the home by Cambridgeshire County Council have been suspended and will only be re-instated should conditions improve. Picture; BREAK

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite wins battle to take over running of Cambridgeshire Fire Authority who are ‘hugely disappointed’

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will now take over the running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority. The proposals were attacked by the fire authority who are 'hugely disappointed' at the final decision. Picture; ARCHANT

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

£27m upgrade for stations at Littleport and Waterbeach will mean longer trains and more seats on Cambridge to King’s Lynn route

Littleport (right) and Waterbeach rail stations will get upgrades in a £27m contract due to get under way later this year. The upside is that it will allow 8-seater carriages and more comfort for passengers. The downside is that weekend travellers from october will face delays as preparatory work is started. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Council seeks closure order to combat anti-social behaviour at Wisbech’s Ely House

Ely House, in Wisbech, is now in a sorry state with boarded up windows. A closure order could be served on it. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

ATHLETICS: Three Counties Running Club out in force at team and individual events

Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in various team and individual events recently, collecting new Personal Bests in mixed conditions, including at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon, the Run Norwich 10k and at the Peterborough 5k Series. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists