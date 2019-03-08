Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite wins battle to take over running of Cambridgeshire Fire Authority who are 'hugely disappointed'

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will take over running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority.

A fire authority spokesman "expressed huge disappointment at the news it has not been successful in its fight to prevent the transfer of governance" to Cllr Ablewhite.

The spokesman added: "The outcome of the judicial review, which took place last month, was announced and the judge has upheld the Home Office's decision to allow the Police and Crime Commissioner to take over governance of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service from the Fire Authority."

Cllr Kevin Reynolds, chairman of the fire authority, said: "I know I speak for the whole fire authority when I say that we are hugely disappointed with the outcome of the judicial review."

