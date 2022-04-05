Police officers received a Chief’s Constable’s commendation for their actions at the scene of a fatal collision on the A605 near Coates in June last year.

They attempted to extinguish a fire and rescue the driver of a Vauxhall Astra which had been in collision with a Ford Transit van, pulling the driver of the Transit van clear and providing first aid.





Commendation from chief constable after Coates rescue bid - Credit: Cambs Police

“The officers at this collision acted above and beyond the call of duty and put themselves in danger to do all they could to save the trapped woman, who sadly died at the scene,” said chief constable Nick Dean.

Included in other awards are officers commended for their contributions to the investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Bernadette Walker.

Her stepfather Scott Walker was convicted of her murder and told he would serve a minimum of 32 years in prison.

It is still not known how Bernadette, known as Bea, met her fate and her body has never been found.

For seven weeks, Scott and his former partner, Bernadette’s mother Sarah, deceived friends, family and police by laying a false trail to suggest Bea was still alive and had run away.

Mr Dean said: “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of all of these officers and staff, Scott was found guilty of murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice

“Sarah Walker was found guilty of perverting the course of justice for sending messages from Bea’s phone and providing false information to police.”







