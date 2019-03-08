27,000 motorists - that's the equivalent of the population of a town like March - caught speeding in Cambridgeshire in first seven months of 2019

Police disclosed today the number of speeding motorists fined or summonsed in the first seven months of this year hit nearly 27,000.

That's the equivalent of fining every one in a town the size of March - and still retaining a few thousand extra tickets to send out.

Sergeant Ian Manley provided the statistics as he announced the launch of a two week campaign targeting speeding drivers.

The campaign is part of a European wide focus on speeding.

Sergeant Manley, of the road policing unit, said: "We know speed is one of the main contributing factors of collisions in our counties.

"By driving to the conditions of the roads, including at appropriate speeds, you significantly reduce your chances of being involved in a collision.

He said: "We will continue to do all we can to prevent speeding offences where possible and prosecute those who choose to speed."

"So far this year 26,755 people have received notices for speeding in Cambridgeshire, with the majority of these offences taking place on 30mph roads."

Over the next two weeks officers will carry out speed checks in areas where there have been high numbers of fatal and serious injury collisions.

Motorists are urged to take the following advice:

Don't assume it's safe to break the speed limit because there is less traffic.

Don't be tempted to put your foot down because the road ahead appears clear.

Drive at a speed suitable for the characteristics of the road and be aware that there may be unexpected hazards.

The difference of a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death. The faster someone is driving, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens.