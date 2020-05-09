Video

‘Stay home, save lives’ video created by Cambridgeshire police portrays life during lockdown

Cambridgeshire Police has released a lockdown video of their work since the coronavirus pandemic began. Its message remains 'stay home, save lives'. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

A video telling the story of their work during the Covid crisis has been created by Cambridgeshire police.

From patrols to police dogs and practising social distancing, the video includes as much detail as possible to highlight the ‘stay home, save lives’ message.

A force spokesman said: “Pictures and footage were collated from the force’s social media accounts, both main and locals, since the start of lockdown on Monday, March 23”.

The video took inspiration from a BBC Coronavirus video played on TV featuring the uplifting ‘Don’t Quit’ poem by Edgar Guest, read by Idris Elba.

The video has been localised for Cambridgeshire to highlight the force’s efforts during the Coronavirus national health crisis.

The spokesman said: “Members of the public also feature in pictures of patrols, birthday wishes and rainbow pictures. The video includes the same famous poem”.

Messages of thanks to the NHS from the force feature as well, including clap for carers footage at Royal Papworth Hospital, Addenbrooke’s Hospital and Peterborough City Hospital.

Amongst others Inspector Biff Johnson, who has recently retired, gives his message of thanks to NHS workers. These clips were taken from footage played at Peterborough City Hospital during a recent clap for carers.

Examples of pictures/footage used include:

Three-year-old Caleb, dressed as a policeman, taking part in a clap for carers event in his street

Pictures of officers on patrol across the county

Officers giving birthday messages to 18-year-old Jordan, who has autism, and young Mason, 8, who is an aspiring police officer

Images of police dogs hard at work and on their rest days

Police and other emergency services taking part in clap for carers across Cambridgeshire