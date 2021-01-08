Published: 12:34 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 12:35 PM January 8, 2021

Police in Cambridgeshire are offering 24/7 support for victims of domestic abuse. - Credit: Kat Jayne/Pexels

Police across the county are urging victims of abuse to seek support and say “the ‘stay at home’ instruction does not apply to you”.

“The current lockdown will be terrifying for those suffering domestic abuse,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police.

They said: “Please remember you are not alone and we are available 24/7 to support you.

“Here’s some important things to be aware of if you’re a victim of abuse; the ‘stay at home’ instruction does not apply to you.

“Train companies are offering free travel to those fleeing abuse.

You may also want to watch:

“Boots, Superdrug and Morrisons pharmacies have safe spaces for victims who need somewhere to go to call a helpline.

“If you’re in an emergency and cannot talk, dial 999 then press 55. A call handler will assess the situation and arrange help without you needing to speak.”

For more information and support, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Domestic-abuse/Domestic-violence-and-abuse