Published: 9:25 AM June 11, 2021 Updated: 6:01 PM June 12, 2021

Cambridgeshire police headquarters in Huntingdon. An officer is facing allegations of gross misconduct, at a three-day hearing. - Credit: Google

A Cambridgeshire police officer is facing a disciplinary hearing accused of “gross misconduct”.

The offences include allegedly forcing himself upon a woman he first met when he helped her at a road crash.

PC Geoff Lloyd is referred to as a former officer in details of the three-day hearing released by Cambridgeshire Police.

A note attached to the proceedings says “officers or staff are usually unable to voluntarily resign if they face a misconduct hearing for gross misconduct”.

The hearing alleges that following the road crash in 2008, PC Lloyd remained in contact with Ms A and a relationship commenced between them.

It is alleged the relationship “was sexual and on one occasion, Ms A states PC Lloyd whilst off duty forced himself upon her and they had sex.

“It is also alleged that PC Lloyd sent Ms A images connected to his work and sending these to Ms A was not for a policing purpose.”

It is also alleged that PC met a second woman - Ms B - in or around Sept/Oct 2016, whilst on duty. She told him she was interested in joining the police.

“PC Lloyd suggested that Ms B attend a ‘ride along’ and gave her his personal phone number,” the hearing will be told.

“It is alleged that once numbers were exchanged, PC Lloyd off duty sent Ms B naked pictures of himself, exposing his erect ** and Ms B responded by sending photographs of herself”.

The hearing will be told that Ms B also alleges that PC Lloyd attended her place of work whilst on duty, sat in her car and attempted to kiss her.

“Between February and March 2017, PC Lloyd took Ms B for the ride-a-long alone and during that event, PC Lloyd asked Ms B to sit on his lap, which she refused to do,” says the allegation.

PC Lloyd is also alleged whilst working for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, he misused police systems to search for individuals and these searches were not for a policing purpose.

Police say “this conduct is alleged to be a breach of the standards of professional behaviour, namely honesty and integrity, confidentiality, duties and responsibilities, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct”.

The hearing will be told that “these actions, if proved, both singularly and collectively amount to gross misconduct as they are so serious that dismissal would be justified”.

The hearing will take place East of England Arena & Events Centre, Peterborough, from June 14-16.