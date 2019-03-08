Advanced search

Police sergeant who smelt 'the devil's lettuce' in the Fens recovers £45,000 worth of drugs - and two stolen trailers

PUBLISHED: 12:13 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 13 May 2019

An alert police officer who smelt the air went on to find £45k worth of drugs, and two stolen vans, in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights. No arrests have yet been made. Picture; POLICING CAMBRIDGESHIRE

A police sergeant on patrol in the Fens said he smelt "the devil's lettuce' that led to a £45,000 drugs find and recovery of stolen property.

The drugs were found at Ramsey Heights, a small village four miles from the town of Ramsey.

The police officer's colloquial term for marijuana extended to the rest of his report.

"Hugh amount of bud (also a colloquialism for marijuana) ready for sale and about ££45k worth of plants," he reported,

Police said that once the officers had found a key they were able to locate both the drugs and the stolen goods.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "At about 3.20pm on Sunday officers discovered more than 40 cannabis plants in Middle Drove.

"As well as the plants they found containers of the drugs which had already been harvested. The combined value of the crop is an estimated £45,000.

"An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/32848/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

