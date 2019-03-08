Breaking

Police probe death of Cambridgeshire father of five just days after he was assaulted in his home

Cambridgeshire Police announced today they are investigating the circumstances of a death of a man in Bury, near Ramsey. Robert Duquemin, 53, died at a property in Ringwood Close on the morning of Thursday (October 10). Picture: CAMBS POLICE/GOOGLE Archant

A police probe has begun into the death of a Cambridgeshire father of five just days after he was assaulted at his home.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of the man in Bury, near Ramsey.

Robert Duquemin, 53, died at a property in Ringwood Close on the morning of Thursday (10 October).

It is believed that Mr Duquemin was the victim of an assault on Saturday 5 October at his home in Percy Green Place, Huntingdon.

A 23-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested in connection with the assault and was released on police bail.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the assault and the subsequent death of Mr Duquemin.

DI Emma Pitts said the attack was being treated as an isolated incident.

She said: "Robert was a father of five and his family have been left devastated by his loss. We would like to speak to anyone with information about the assault on the Saturday before his death.

"We particularly want to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in Percy Green Place at around 8pm on the day of the assault."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/71591/19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report