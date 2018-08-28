Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police released images today of officers carrying out raids that saw two men arrested on suspicion of producing Class B drugs.

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough.

The warrants were carried out yesterday (29 January). Officers discovered 103 cannabis plants that were seized from various places on the site, including from inside a lorry.

Two firearms were also seized.

A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of producing class B drugs and have now been released on police bail while investigations continue.

