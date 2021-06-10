Published: 12:53 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 1:06 PM June 10, 2021

Wembley is ready for the Euros - and so is Cambridgeshire Police. They have issued a tough warning and measures in place to ensure it passes off smoothly in our towns and cities. - Credit: PA Media

Police, pubs, clubs and CCTV in Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough will be on a shared communications network during the England Euro 2020 matches.

The link will enable police to identify those in the area causing trouble and refuse entry.

Extra police will patrol the county's town and city centres to ensure the games pass off peacefully and without incident.

Superintendent Laura Hunt said: "Our priority is public safety.

“We want everyone who goes out to watch an England match to do so without fear of violence or anti-social behaviour.



"There will be a friendly police presence and we hope people enjoy watching the games while drinking sensibly but any anti-social or illegal behaviour will be dealt with robustly.



"We are working with pubs and officers will take action to nip potential problems in the bud.



"Anyone who has concerns about a football-related event or potential public order problems should not hesitate to contact police on 101.”



Police will confiscate alcohol from children or from anyone drinking it in areas covered by a DPPO (Designated Public Places Order).



Supt Hunt said there have been falls in the number of football related incidents in Cambridgeshire during major football tournaments and in recent years.

However, incidents of anti-social behaviour that are reported are mostly around higher profile matches involving England.

Before and during matches, officers will visit pubs and bars to ensure they are complying with their licensing obligations, including not selling alcohol to those who are drunk.



If officers believe someone could commit crime or cause disorder, they can use orders under Section 27 of the Violent Crime Reduction Act to remove them from an area for 48 hours.