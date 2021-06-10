News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Police to deal 'robustly' with drink related Euro 2020 offenders

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:53 PM June 10, 2021    Updated: 1:06 PM June 10, 2021
Cambridgeshire prepares for the Euros

Wembley is ready for the Euros - and so is Cambridgeshire Police. They have issued a tough warning and measures in place to ensure it passes off smoothly in our towns and cities. - Credit: PA Media

Police, pubs, clubs and CCTV in Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough will be on a shared communications network during the England Euro 2020 matches.  

The link will enable police to identify those in the area causing trouble and refuse entry. 

Extra police will patrol the county's town and city centres to ensure the games pass off peacefully and without incident. 

Superintendent Laura Hunt said: "Our priority is public safety. 

“We want everyone who goes out to watch an England match to do so without fear of violence or anti-social behaviour. 
 
"There will be a friendly police presence and we hope people enjoy watching the games while drinking sensibly but any anti-social or illegal behaviour will be dealt with robustly. 
 
"We are working with pubs and officers will take action to nip potential problems in the bud. 

 
"Anyone who has concerns about a football-related event or potential public order problems should not hesitate to contact police on 101.” 


Police will confiscate alcohol from children or from anyone drinking it in areas covered by a DPPO (Designated Public Places Order).   


Supt Hunt said there have been falls in the number of football related incidents in Cambridgeshire during major football tournaments and in recent years. 

You may also want to watch:

However, incidents of anti-social behaviour that are reported are mostly around higher profile matches involving England. 

Before and during matches, officers will visit pubs and bars to ensure they are complying with their licensing obligations, including not selling alcohol to those who are drunk. 
 
If officers believe someone could commit crime or cause disorder, they can use orders under Section 27 of the Violent Crime Reduction Act to remove them from an area for 48 hours.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cafe to shut for good after eight years
  2. 2 Lorry driver makes a fundamental error at Fenland roundabout...
  3. 3 Cookie firm praised by reality TV star Vicky Pattison opens new counter
  1. 4 £3,400 raised for funeral of 'lovely' Angela
  2. 5 Fire crews tackle blaze at Ely engineering works
  3. 6 E-scooter rider charged with drink driving
  4. 7 £560 raised to replace stolen paper boy's bike
  5. 8 Woman dies after crash between van and car
  6. 9 What time will US President Joe Biden land in Suffolk today?
  7. 10 Yarn-bombers hit the Fens for centenary year
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Euro 2020
Football
Cambridge News
Ely News
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The massive warehouse on Manea Road, Wimblington, built by Knowles that is in breach of planning permission.  

Fenland District Council | Exclusive

Knowles' builds warehouse bigger than agreed as enforcement begins

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Man hospitalised after assault at a house in North Street, March.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man taken to hospital after being assaulted

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
In Cambridgeshire, police thought they had caught the driver of a stolen car. But they had a surprise

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police get a surprise when they stop 'stolen' car

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Paedophile Richard Anthony jailed

Peterborough Crown Court

Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus