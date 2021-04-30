Published: 4:05 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM April 30, 2021

Cambridgeshire Constabulary have stopped walk-in services at all of its police stations except Cambridge and Peterborough. - Credit: Google Maps

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has discontinued its walk-in services at most police stations across the county in a cost-cutting move to “streamline services”.

The force will instead offer appointment-based surgeries as well as continue to push online services, such as their website and live chat service.

The surgeries will be available for members of the public seeking non-crime advice or to report crime, at different locations each week.

Alternatively, people can report crime and intelligence online, through the force’s webchat service, or by calling 101.

Wisbech Police Station. - Credit: Google Maps

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “In line with the neighbourhood policing changes that were announced at the end of last year, we are having to streamline our services.

“It is with regret that we can’t keep our walk-in services at more of our enquiry offices but unfortunately with the financial constraints that I outlined last year it isn’t possible.

“I’m encouraging the public to consider using our online services to report crimes or intelligence as these are handled the same way as any other report.

March Police Station. - Credit: Google Maps

“In instances where you want to speak with someone, our web chat operators and 101 call takers are on hand 24/7 to provide guidance and answer any questions.

“I appreciate there may be some people who don’t have access to online services and for those people I would encourage them to phone 101, which can still be done using the yellow phones outside of each station.

“We remain committed to providing quality policing in our neighbourhoods, even if financial challenges change how we operate.”

Ely Police Station. - Credit: Google Maps

Walk in services will still be available at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge and Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, they will remain open from 8am to 8pm every day.

Appointments at other stations can be made through the force’s webchat service or by calling 101.

Recent statistics show that 96 per cent of users would use the force’s online services again, 94 per cent said all of their tasks had been completed and 88 per cent said the online services were easy to use.

Limited lost property services remain in place at Parkside and Thorpe Wood for things that are easily identifiable, for example bank cards, personal documentation and driving licences.