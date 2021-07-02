News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Cambs cops called to open up thanks to first wellbeing dog

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:43 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 12:49 PM July 2, 2021
Cambridgeshire police wellbeing dog Holly in Huntingdon HQ

Six-year-old labrador Holly will be on hand as Cambridgeshire police's first wellbeing dog. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police officers in Cambridgeshire will be able to talk more openly about their feelings to improve their mental health thanks to a new arrival. 

Six-year-old labrador Holly will be on hand as Cambridgeshire police’s first wellbeing dog at a launch event next week. 

Holly's aim will be to provide a calming environment where officers and staff can talk about their feelings in a bid to reduce stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness. 

Deputy chief constable Jane Gyford said: "The nature of policing means officers and staff often experience stressful and difficult situations.

"These can cause both immediate and long-lasting effects on our mental and physical health. 

You may also want to watch:

"I will be delighted to welcome Holly to the force and I believe she will be a real asset in helping many of us open up."   

Holly has already undergone training, including an assessment to ensure she meets the standards of a wellbeing and trauma support dog by the College of Policing. 

Most Read

  1. 1 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
  2. 2 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
  3. 3 Ex mayor’s £100k homes utopian dream in tatters
  1. 4 Five held after fleeing through window during drugs raid 
  2. 5 Vicar backs call to remove homeless and their tents
  3. 6 Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 
  4. 7 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
  5. 8 Cyclist seriously injured in hit and run
  6. 9 Prison for burglar shopped in by his mum
  7. 10 Missing racing pigeons found in Ireland after mystery disappearance

PC Paul Roe, a trained wellbeing champion alongside Inspector Paul Law, said: "Holly has been my dog since she was a puppy and I have been very open in talking about how much she helped me when I suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder a few years ago. 

"During Holly's training, I have had the pleasure of witnessing how she encourages people to open up and discuss experiences that have impacted their mental wellbeing.   

"I can't wait for our adventures to begin in this role and I look forward to getting out there with Holly and meeting as many colleagues as possible.”   

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Davies, owner of Top To Toe

Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage,

Cambs Live | Updated

Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Massive sinkhole appears on New Road in Chatteris

Massive sinkhole appears on busy road

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the junction of Ireton's Way and Langwood Hill Drove in Chatteris

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Person freed from car after ditch crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon