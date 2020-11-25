Advanced search

Driving instructor, hairdresser and sales assistant among new recruits

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 25 November 2020

A driving instructor, hairdresser and sales assistant are among Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s new voluntary recruits.

The special constables were sworn in, at a ceremony at the force’s HQ, by magistrate Ian Balmer and welcomed to the force by assistant chief constable Vicki Evans.

They will now be posted across the county, including in March and Wisbech, and will dedicate their spare time to supporting colleagues on the frontline.

A police spokesman said: “Being a special is a great opportunity to give something back to your community.

“They undertake a whole range of policing roles, including in specialist areas.

“You receive professional training and acquire skills and experience that can be used in everyday life and career progression.”

For more details about becoming a special, visit https://bit.ly/3kMz18n

