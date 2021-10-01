News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Get an insight into local politics with 'Question Time'

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:53 AM October 1, 2021   
Dr Nik Johnson and Lucy Frazer MP

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer are due to attend a 'Question Time' event in Chatteris. - Credit: CAPCA/Lucy Frazer MP

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and MP Lucy Frazer are just two panellists to take their place to help engage young people into local politics. 

Both Dr Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, and Ms Frazer, MP for SE Cambs, are due to attend the ‘Question Time’ event held by Fenland and East Cambridgeshire Youth Advisory Boards (YAB). 

“Question Time is an event young people are hosting, which is an opportunity for young people to ask local leaders questions,” a YAB spokesperson said.  

“It is also an opportunity for them and other interested young people to attend a professional political event, where they’ll get in an insight into local politics.” 

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson

Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is due to attend a 'Question Time' event in Chatteris. - Credit: CAPCA

Lucy Frazer MP for South East Cambridgeshire

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer is due to attend a 'Question Time' event in Chatteris. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

Darryl Preston, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, East Cambs and county councillor Lorna Dupre, Doddington Parish Council chair Ruth Hufton and Fenland district councillor Simon Wilkes will also be on the panel. 

Darryl Preston police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire

Darryl Preston, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, is also due to be a panellist at the 'Question Time' event. - Credit: Terry Harris

‘Question Time’ will take place on November 4 at Cromwell Community College, Chatteris between 7-9.30pm. 

To attend, visit: https://bit.ly/3inTQsJ.  

