Get an insight into local politics with 'Question Time'
- Credit: CAPCA/Lucy Frazer MP
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and MP Lucy Frazer are just two panellists to take their place to help engage young people into local politics.
Both Dr Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, and Ms Frazer, MP for SE Cambs, are due to attend the ‘Question Time’ event held by Fenland and East Cambridgeshire Youth Advisory Boards (YAB).
“Question Time is an event young people are hosting, which is an opportunity for young people to ask local leaders questions,” a YAB spokesperson said.
“It is also an opportunity for them and other interested young people to attend a professional political event, where they’ll get in an insight into local politics.”
Darryl Preston, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, East Cambs and county councillor Lorna Dupre, Doddington Parish Council chair Ruth Hufton and Fenland district councillor Simon Wilkes will also be on the panel.
‘Question Time’ will take place on November 4 at Cromwell Community College, Chatteris between 7-9.30pm.
To attend, visit: https://bit.ly/3inTQsJ.
