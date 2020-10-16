Police launch CCTV appeal in connection with purse thefts at town supermarkets
PUBLISHED: 16:42 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 16 October 2020
Archant
CCTV images of two men have been released in connection with a series of purse thefts at supermarkets in two Cambridgeshire towns.
Police want to speak to two men in connection with incidents in Chatteris and Huntingdonnwhere purses were stolen, one of which from an elderly lady.
The thefts happened on the morning of September 28 at a branch of Tesco in Abbots Ripton Road, Huntingdon, and Aldi in Bridge Street, Chatteris.
The CCTV images show each of the men wearing face masks, one is bald and has sunglasses on his head while the other is wearing a check shirt and gilet.
Anyone who recognises the men, or has information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/65962/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.