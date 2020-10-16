Police launch CCTV appeal in connection with purse thefts at town supermarkets

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with incidents in Chatteris and Huntingdonnwhere purses were stolen, one of which was from an elderly lady. Picture: POLICE Archant

CCTV images of two men have been released in connection with a series of purse thefts at supermarkets in two Cambridgeshire towns.

Police want to speak to two men in connection with incidents in Chatteris and Huntingdonnwhere purses were stolen, one of which from an elderly lady.

The thefts happened on the morning of September 28 at a branch of Tesco in Abbots Ripton Road, Huntingdon, and Aldi in Bridge Street, Chatteris.

The CCTV images show each of the men wearing face masks, one is bald and has sunglasses on his head while the other is wearing a check shirt and gilet.

Anyone who recognises the men, or has information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/65962/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report