Published: 3:39 PM March 5, 2021 Updated: 3:52 PM March 5, 2021

Shire Hall, Cambridge, and the day councillors debated the PKF report into community transport group FACT. The intake of 2021 will debate later this year in a new HQ at Alconbury. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Have your say in a Covid-secure way is the message for Cambridgeshire residents ahead of this May's elections.

Cambridgeshire County Council is working to ensure that those eligible to vote to do so before residents head to the polls to vote in different elections.

On Thursday, May 6, district and city councils will help deliver the county council election, alongside their own elections, for who becomes mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and police and crime commissioner.

District and city councils have confirmed that Covid-secure measures will be in place at every polling station for those who want to cast their vote in person.

Sue Grace, returning officer for Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Some people may prefer not to visit a polling station so I’d like to encourage those residents to apply for a postal or proxy vote.

“We are expecting a higher than usual number of applications to vote by post or proxy, so please don’t leave it to the last minute to apply.”

In the county council elections, residents can have their say on the 61 councillors who make up the council for the next four years.

They can also decide on the future of key services such as roads, footpaths, libraries and disposal of household waste, as well as other areas like education and children’s social care.

People keen to vote in person will be asked to:

- wear a face covering;

- bring their pen or pencil;

- use hand sanitiser;

- follow signs and use one-way systems, where these are in place;

- observe social distancing; you may be required to queue outside until the numbers inside allow you to enter.

Those who would prefer to vote by post, particularly those identified as clinically extremely vulnerable, are being advised to apply now.

You must be registered to vote first before you can apply for a postal vote for a particular election.

You can also apply for a proxy vote where someone you trust can vote for you on your behalf.

The deadline to apply by post at these elections is 5pm on Tuesday, April 20, and 5pm on Tuesday, April 27 to vote by proxy.

For more information on applying for a postal or proxy vote for Fenland District Council, go to: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/howtovote or for East Cambridgeshire District Council, visit: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/elections-voting/postal-vote or https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/elections-voting/proxy-vote.