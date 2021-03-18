Gallery

Published: 4:01 PM March 18, 2021 Updated: 4:12 PM March 18, 2021

Rural crime police officers in Fenland have crowned the winner of their tongue-in-cheek ‘Top Coursing Car League Countdown’. - Credit: Twitter/@CambsRuralCops

Winner of the county's rural cops’ tongue-in-cheek ‘Top Coursing Car League Countdown’ has been crowned.

Based on the number of vehicles seized relating to rural crime across Cambridgeshire, the county’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) has ranked the winners.

Over the last week, the RCAT have been releasing daily pictures as the official countdown came to a close on Thursday, March 18.

They tweeted: “Will the #RustyRavs hold onto the top spot? Will a new contender take the crown or maybe an old favourite?”

Officers have kept a record and photographs of all of the seized cars, makes and models, to compile the official 2020 to 2021 league.

In joined seventh place is the Insignia, Santa Fe, Sorrento, Fusion, Discovery, Mondeo, Astra, Fiesta and “most surprisingly” the Vitara – all with only one seized this year.

7th place in the #CoursingCarLeague this year is shared between these random cars. - Credit: RCAT

In joined sixth place is the Passat, Freelander, X-Trail and Scenic – all with two of each seized by RCAT within the last year.

In 6th place in the #RCAT #CoursingCarLeague we have 4 cars tied with two of each seized this season. - Credit: RCAT

Fifth place went to two vehicles, the Mitsubishi Shogun and the Mercedes ML, both with three seized across the county.

And 5th place goes to.....The Mitsubishi Shogun AND the Mercedes ML. 3 of each these 4x4s were seized this season by the #RCAT. - Credit: RCAT

“Three of each these 4x4s were seized this season by the RCAT fighting hare coursing with Op Galileo who's still in the running?” added the spokesperson.

Fourth place was a “double shock to the #CoursingCarLeague” with the Skoda Octavia making an “unlikely appearance”, followed by last year's winner the #RustyRav.

4th place is a double shock to the #CoursingCarLeague with the Skoda Octavia making an unlikely appearance followed by last years winner the #RustyRav massively toppled from the top and left in 4th with 4 of each seized this season. - Credit: RCAT

“Massively toppled from the top and left in fourth with four of each seized this season. #IDontBelieveIt,” added the spokesperson.

In third place was the Jeep Cherokee with six seized this year.

Whose ready for 3rd place?!?! Its the Jeep Cherokee with 6 seized this year. Only two cars left in the #CoursingCarLeagueCountdown. - Credit: RCAT

RCAT tweeted: “Only two cars left in the #CoursingCarLeagueCountdown. What will claim the top spot for the most seized car this season?

“Anyone else excited to find out what's come second? I can only think of two cars still in the running but what will be first.”

2ND PLACE goes to drum roll please... The Honda CRV. - Credit: RCAT

Second place went to the Honda CRV with a whopping eight seized this season by RCAT and the official winner of the ‘Coursing Car League’ was Subaru.

The winner of this season's #CoursingCarLeagueCountdown is no surprise really. With 18 Subaru Foresters, legacy's and Imprezas seized, the poor #RustyRav stood no chance. - Credit: RCAT

The spokesperson added: “The winner of this season's #CoursingCarLeagueCountdown is no surprise really.

“With 18 Subaru Foresters, legacy's and Imprezas seized, the poor #RustyRav stood no chance. Sometimes two at a time. #ScoobyForTheWin #ScoobyDoo.”