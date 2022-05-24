Pupils at Gorefield Primary Academy try out their new litter picking equipment with, back from left, Gorefield Street Pride volunteer, Alan Holt; Gorefield Street Pride Chair, Cllr Sam Clark; Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for the Environment, Cllr Peter Murphy; and Gorefield Primary Academy Learning Assistant and School Council organiser, Emma Bramley. - Credit: FDC

Young Street Priders of the future are joining the fight against litter with the launch of a new club at their Fenland school.

Pupils from Gorefield Primary Academy have set up a new litter picking club with help and equipment from the village’s dedicated Street Pride group and Fenland District Council.

The school approached the group with the idea as pupils on the School Council had expressed an interest in doing their bit to help the environment.

Now the children can help keep their school grounds and surrounding streets and footpaths clean and tidy too after being given equipment to help them on their way.

Fenland District Council, which co-ordinates the district’s 18 Street Pride groups, provided them with hi-vis Street Pride vests, children’s litter pickers and gloves, and rubbish bags.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the Council’s Portfolio Holder for the Environment, presented the equipment during a school assembly this week, when pupils also received a talk about importance of recycling and not littering from the Council’s Waste Operations Manager Adam Pratt and Street Pride Co-ordinator Rebecca Robinett.

The school’s Learning Assistant and School Council organiser, Emma Bramley, said the children couldn’t wait to get started.

“Many of the children have seen Street Pride volunteers out and about litter picking and they were really keen to do the same and make a difference to their community,” she said.

“As well as doing their own litter picks, they will also be helping to brighten up the village by planting flowers at the Gorefield village sign.”

Cllr Sam Clark, Fenland District Council Cabinet member and Chair of Gorefield Street Pride, added: “Educating our younger generations not to drop litter and about the problems it causes is one way to help break the cycle of littering.

“We hope the actions of the pupils to clean and tidy up will be a catalyst for others to get involved in looking after their communities and the open areas around where they live.”

To find out more about setting up a litter picking club at a school, or a new Street Pride group, contact Rebecca Robinett, the Council’s Street Pride Co-ordinator, on 01354 654321 or email: rrobinett@fenland.gov.uk

For more information on Gorefield Primary Academy, visit the school website here

www.gorefield.cambs.sch.uk



