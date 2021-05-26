Published: 11:58 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM May 26, 2021

A team of scouts across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is aiming to turn ‘Generation Covid’ into ‘Generation Hope’ as part of a recruitment drive.

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, after a drop in numbers.

In the last 12 months, the number of young people within the programme fell by 24 per cent, while 12pc of adults left for reasons such as the pressures of lockdown and spending more time with loved ones.

Now, as face-to-face scouting returns, local scouting is aiming to build back stronger.

Chris Ward, county commissioner for Cambridgeshire Scouts, said: “Young people have been cut off from their friends, their schools and have missed out on exams and simple things like meeting up with grandparents.

“This last year will have been one of the hardest times they’ve ever known. These young people have been called ‘Generation Covid’ but I prefer to call them ‘Generation Hope’.

“This is because I have seen in them spirit, resilience and determination never to give up.”

Over the next six months, the Scouts will be running a series of locally-focussed recruitment campaigns across the UK, including across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The campaign is designed to appeal to new adult volunteers to emphasise the benefits of volunteering, such as for health, skill development and family life.

Louise Clover, deputy county commissioner, said: “People are going to be working at home more often, and without commuting, maybe there is time available to give to volunteering.

“That might be taking a hike in the woods, cooking over a fire, delivering training, organising events or making a water rocket.

“Our future volunteers might be parents of young people already in the movement, people who remember their own days as scouts or simply those who want to better support the young in their community.”

Around 2,000 volunteers were recognised for their work during the pandemic as part of Founder’s Day in February.

Helen Mearis, cub scout leader in Cambridgeshire, added: “During the pandemic it became a beacon of normality for young people and helped them keep a positive mental attitude during a difficult time, and for our adults too.”

For more information on volunteering, contact your local scout group directly or visit: https://www.cambridgeshirescouts.org.uk/.

