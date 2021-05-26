News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Scouts' mission to turn 'Generation Covid' into 'Generation Hope'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:58 AM May 26, 2021    Updated: 12:02 PM May 26, 2021
Cambs scouts

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

A team of scouts across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is aiming to turn ‘Generation Covid’ into ‘Generation Hope’ as part of a recruitment drive. 

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, after a drop in numbers. 

In the last 12 months, the number of young people within the programme fell by 24 per cent, while 12pc of adults left for reasons such as the pressures of lockdown and spending more time with loved ones. 

Cambs scout certificate

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Now, as face-to-face scouting returns, local scouting is aiming to build back stronger. 

Chris Ward, county commissioner for Cambridgeshire Scouts, said: “Young people have been cut off from their friends, their schools and have missed out on exams and simple things like meeting up with grandparents.   

Cambs scout activity

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

You may also want to watch:

“This last year will have been one of the hardest times they’ve ever known. These young people have been called ‘Generation Covid’ but I prefer to call them ‘Generation Hope’.  

“This is because I have seen in them spirit, resilience and determination never to give up.” 

Cambs scout activity

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Cambs scout cyclist

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Most Read

  1. 1 Shopper dies inside Tesco supermarket after ‘having medical episode’
  2. 2 Motorists thank ‘local celebrity’ at King’s Dyke crossing traffic lights
  3. 3 Men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
  1. 4 108mph police pursuit drug driver behind bars
  2. 5 Businessman struggling to cope with 'mental torture' after break-in
  3. 6 Dog cropped to make her look tougher ‘for fighting’ seeks new home
  4. 7 No Indian Covid-19 variant cases found in Fenland or East Cambs, data shows
  5. 8 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car
  6. 9 Man charged with armed robbery in Fenland
  7. 10 Cannabis factory, £7,600 in cash and fake ID uncovered

Over the next six months, the Scouts will be running a series of locally-focussed recruitment campaigns across the UK, including across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.   

The campaign is designed to appeal to new adult volunteers to emphasise the benefits of volunteering, such as for health, skill development and family life.   

Louise Clover, deputy county commissioner, said: “People are going to be working at home more often, and without commuting, maybe there is time available to give to volunteering. 

Cambs scout washing machine

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Cambs scouts beavers

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

“That might be taking a hike in the woods, cooking over a fire, delivering training, organising events or making a water rocket. 

“Our future volunteers might be parents of young people already in the movement, people who remember their own days as scouts or simply those who want to better support the young in their community.” 

Cambs scout cyclist

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Around 2,000 volunteers were recognised for their work during the pandemic as part of Founder’s Day in February. 

Helen Mearis, cub scout leader in Cambridgeshire, added: “During the pandemic it became a beacon of normality for young people and helped them keep a positive mental attitude during a difficult time, and for our adults too.” 

Cambs scouts cubs cycling

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Cambs scouts Ely dragon

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

For more information on volunteering, contact your local scout group directly or visit: https://www.cambridgeshirescouts.org.uk/.  

Cambs scouts paddleboard activity

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Cambs scouts throwing

Cambridgeshire Scouts is looking to recruit at least 250 volunteers, part of the national #GoodForYou campaign in a bid to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

People
Cambridgeshire
Fenland News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A motorist took this photo from a distance of the collision on the A47 near Wisbech earlier tonight.

Emergency Services | Updated

Double decker bus and car in A47 collision

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Video footage shows the terrifying moment a Jaguar car burst into flames along the A47 Thorney Toll. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Shocking video shows moment car bursts into flames along A47

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Kurt Nelson jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
‘Kali was adored and loved by family, friends and colleagues’. Kali Mena Rolfe, 18, of Ely Road, Littleport

Family pay tribute to 18-year-old killed in A47 crash between car and bus

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus