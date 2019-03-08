Four teenagers arrested after man in his 20s found by police with stab injuries in Cambridgeshire street

Four teenagers, two as young as 17, have been arrested following another stabbing in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called at around 5.50pm to Farrow Avenue in Peterborough on Tuesday evening (October 22) after reports came in of street violence.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab injuries; he was rushed to hospital in a stable condition where he remains.

Two 18-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing, which is being treated as an isolated incident.

"Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 385 of 22 October.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.