Four teenagers arrested after man in his 20s found by police with stab injuries in Cambridgeshire street

PUBLISHED: 11:33 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 23 October 2019

Four teenagers have been arrested following a stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Four teenagers have been arrested following a stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Four teenagers, two as young as 17, have been arrested following another stabbing in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called at around 5.50pm to Farrow Avenue in Peterborough on Tuesday evening (October 22) after reports came in of street violence.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab injuries; he was rushed to hospital in a stable condition where he remains.

Two 18-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing, which is being treated as an isolated incident.

"Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 385 of 22 October.

"Officers were called at 5.48pm to reports of violence in the street in Farrow Avenue, Hampton. On arrival, a man in his 20s was found suffering from stab injuries."

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Former landlord Chris Kirby couldn't bare to see his old pub going to 'rack and ruin' so he's taken it back on and opens tonight

New owners Chris Kirby and Darren Mundy hope to transform The Cock Inn into a �proper entertainment venue� with live bands and DJs. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in 'serious condition' after suffering cardiac arrest in March

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

'Significant damage' to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

