Advanced search

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 13:04 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 06 July 2020

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Archant

Whether it was seeking to repair the damage of DIY haircuts or hunting for that first post-lockdown pint, people in Fenland started making up for lost time at the weekend.

People patiently queued outside Ye Olde Griffin Hotel on Saturday (July 4) as it re-opened for the first time since lockdown. Picture: BEN JOLLEYPeople patiently queued outside Ye Olde Griffin Hotel on Saturday (July 4) as it re-opened for the first time since lockdown. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

For the first time since March, pubs, barbers and hair salons including The Griffin and Riverside barbers opened for business with a new set of social distancing rules.

Riverside Barbers, who started work at 5.30am, did a roaring day of trade with more than 60 haircuts between opening and closing at 4pm.

Harry Rutter had the last appointment of the day, having not enjoyed a proper haircut since before lockdown.

Reporter Harry Rutter gets a long-awaited post-lockdown haircut at the Riverside Barbers in March. He is pictured with hairdresser Sandra White. Picture: HARRY RUTTERReporter Harry Rutter gets a long-awaited post-lockdown haircut at the Riverside Barbers in March. He is pictured with hairdresser Sandra White. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

He said: “There were no other guests allowed other than the person getting a cut. “Track and trace had to be completed, customers had to wear masks and use hand sanitiser before being seen to. “The hairdresser had a visor on and all the equipment was sanitised afterwards.

MORE: How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, Cakes and Daisies on Dartford Road made the most of re-opening with a balloon display at the entrance.

People patiently queued for their first haircut since lockdown as March Turkish barbers re-opened on Saturday (July 4). Picture: BEN JOLLEYPeople patiently queued for their first haircut since lockdown as March Turkish barbers re-opened on Saturday (July 4). Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Ellen Lewis said: “The staff were all fully kitted out with PPE and they adhered to all social distancing measures. Super cafe, super professional team.” ️

How did you spend your first weekend out of lockdown?

• Send us your photos as life slowly starts to return to some normality!

Greggs in March re-opened on Saturday July 4 as lockdown was lifted. Inside, perspex screens had been installed and social distancing signs were clear throughout. Picture: BEN JOLLEYGreggs in March re-opened on Saturday July 4 as lockdown was lifted. Inside, perspex screens had been installed and social distancing signs were clear throughout. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

• A socially distant pub selfie, or a before and after hair cut snap - whatever you got up to

• Send your pictures to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

Cakes and Daisies in Dartford Road, March, re-opened at the weekend post-lockdown. Picture: ELLEN LEWISCakes and Daisies in Dartford Road, March, re-opened at the weekend post-lockdown. Picture: ELLEN LEWIS

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

‘Something we don’t see every day’: Helicopter arrives to help stranded driver on A47

The white helicopter landed in a field next to the A47 at Guyhirn to deliver a new wheel to a stranded driver. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Ambulance trust experiences its busiest night in weeks

East of England ambulance. Picture: Simon Finlay

Most Read

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

‘Something we don’t see every day’: Helicopter arrives to help stranded driver on A47

The white helicopter landed in a field next to the A47 at Guyhirn to deliver a new wheel to a stranded driver. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Ambulance trust experiences its busiest night in weeks

East of England ambulance. Picture: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Cambs Times

Charity volunteer, head teacher, family worker and care home team among Fen heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

The team at Conifer Lodge Care Home in Wisbech received a box of cupcakes to thank them for their random acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ANNA MACE

Man charged with fraud and theft after distraction burglaries where victims reportedly lost £1,000

Anthony Smith, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, was charged with fraud and theft after being arrested in connection with three distraction burglaries where victims lost £1,000. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Visiting restrictions at Addenbrooke’s Hospital to be eased from today (July 6).

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has eased its visitor restrictions.

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

‘Something we don’t see every day’: Helicopter arrives to help stranded driver on A47

The white helicopter landed in a field next to the A47 at Guyhirn to deliver a new wheel to a stranded driver. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops