Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases
PUBLISHED: 13:04 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 06 July 2020
Whether it was seeking to repair the damage of DIY haircuts or hunting for that first post-lockdown pint, people in Fenland started making up for lost time at the weekend.
For the first time since March, pubs, barbers and hair salons including The Griffin and Riverside barbers opened for business with a new set of social distancing rules.
Riverside Barbers, who started work at 5.30am, did a roaring day of trade with more than 60 haircuts between opening and closing at 4pm.
Harry Rutter had the last appointment of the day, having not enjoyed a proper haircut since before lockdown.
He said: “There were no other guests allowed other than the person getting a cut. “Track and trace had to be completed, customers had to wear masks and use hand sanitiser before being seen to. “The hairdresser had a visor on and all the equipment was sanitised afterwards.
Meanwhile, Cakes and Daisies on Dartford Road made the most of re-opening with a balloon display at the entrance.
Ellen Lewis said: “The staff were all fully kitted out with PPE and they adhered to all social distancing measures. Super cafe, super professional team.” ️
