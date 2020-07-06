Advanced search

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 12:51 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 06 July 2020

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Whether it was seeking to repair the damage of DIY haircuts or hunting for that first post-lockdown pint, people in Fenland started making up for lost time at the weekend.

People patiently queued outside Ye Olde Griffin Hotel on Saturday (July 4) as it re-opened for the first time since lockdown. Picture: BEN JOLLEYPeople patiently queued outside Ye Olde Griffin Hotel on Saturday (July 4) as it re-opened for the first time since lockdown. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

For the first time since March, pubs, barbers and hair salons including The Griffin and Riverside barbers opened for business with a new set of social distancing rules.

Riverside Barbers, who started work at 5.30am, did a roaring day of trade with more than 60 haircuts between opening and closing at 4pm.

Harry Rutter, who had the last appointment of the day, having not enjoyed a proper haircut since before lockdown, said: “There were no other guests allowed other than the person getting a cut. “Track and trace had to be completed, customers had to wear masks and use hand sanitiser before being seen to.

Reporter Harry Rutter gets a long-awaited post-lockdown haircut at the Riverside Barbers in March. He is pictured with hairdresser Sandra White. Picture: HARRY RUTTERReporter Harry Rutter gets a long-awaited post-lockdown haircut at the Riverside Barbers in March. He is pictured with hairdresser Sandra White. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

“The hairdresser had a visor on and all the equipment was sanitised afterwards.

MORE: How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, Cakes and Daisies on Dartford Road made the most of re-opening with a balloon display at the entrance.

People patiently queued for their first haircut since lockdown as March Turkish barbers re-opened on Saturday (July 4). Picture: BEN JOLLEYPeople patiently queued for their first haircut since lockdown as March Turkish barbers re-opened on Saturday (July 4). Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Ellen Lewis said: “The staff were all fully kitted out with PPE and they adhered to all social distancing measures. Super cafe, super professional team.” ️

How did you spend your first weekend out of lockdown?

• Send us your photos as life slowly starts to return to some normality!

Greggs in March re-opened on Saturday July 4 as lockdown was lifted. Inside, perspex screens had been installed and social distancing signs were clear throughout. Picture: BEN JOLLEYGreggs in March re-opened on Saturday July 4 as lockdown was lifted. Inside, perspex screens had been installed and social distancing signs were clear throughout. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

• A socially distant pub selfie, or a before and after hair cut snap - whatever you got up to

• Send your pictures to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

Cakes and Daisies in Dartford Road, March, re-opened at the weekend post-lockdown. Picture: ELLEN LEWISCakes and Daisies in Dartford Road, March, re-opened at the weekend post-lockdown. Picture: ELLEN LEWIS

