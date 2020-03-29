Advanced search

Coronoavirus: ‘Why this small but kind gesture makes me proud’ -Editor

PUBLISHED: 14:02 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 29 March 2020

Why a small but kind gesture has made me proud,. Picture: Archant/Archive

Why a small but kind gesture has made me proud,. Picture: Archant/Archive

Archant/Archive

As Editor, I receive many letters –some of them uplifting, some sad, some raising serious issues and many political.

But reading some emails today, this popped up and it made me rather proud. It reflects a small but kind gesture.

I’ve omitted the names but everything else is just as it was sent. It’s from a March resident:

‘I live in March on the Cawood Close, Landau Way estate, and every week for the past couple of years, whatever the weather, and without fail a young teenage school- girl delivers our Cambs Times which is great.

‘But this week she also delivered a nice uplifting surprise.

‘This young lady not only put the paper through the door, but also a piece of paper giving her name and her telephone nnumber with a brief note.

‘It said, ‘hi this is your paper girl; If you cannot go out and need anything picking up just call’.

What a kind thoughtful young lady she is, and I’m sure her parents are rightly proud of her, if you get to see this, a very big thank-you.’

Regards

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Security guards turn people away from March Tesco

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity. This was the queue of shoppers at the Hostmoor Avenue store at around 9am. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Most Read

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Security guards turn people away from March Tesco

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity. This was the queue of shoppers at the Hostmoor Avenue store at around 9am. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronoavirus: ‘Why this small but kind gesture makes me proud’ -Editor

Why a small but kind gesture has made me proud,. Picture: Archant/Archive

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Good Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police begin to use their powers to quiz drivers about travel

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS
Drive 24