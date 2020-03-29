Coronoavirus: ‘Why this small but kind gesture makes me proud’ -Editor
PUBLISHED: 14:02 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 29 March 2020
Archant/Archive
As Editor, I receive many letters –some of them uplifting, some sad, some raising serious issues and many political.
But reading some emails today, this popped up and it made me rather proud. It reflects a small but kind gesture.
I’ve omitted the names but everything else is just as it was sent. It’s from a March resident:
‘I live in March on the Cawood Close, Landau Way estate, and every week for the past couple of years, whatever the weather, and without fail a young teenage school- girl delivers our Cambs Times which is great.
‘But this week she also delivered a nice uplifting surprise.
‘This young lady not only put the paper through the door, but also a piece of paper giving her name and her telephone nnumber with a brief note.
‘It said, ‘hi this is your paper girl; If you cannot go out and need anything picking up just call’.
What a kind thoughtful young lady she is, and I’m sure her parents are rightly proud of her, if you get to see this, a very big thank-you.’
Regards