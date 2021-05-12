Published: 3:19 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 3:31 PM May 12, 2021

Cllr Steve Count said both he and his colleagues "were deeply upset" by the loss of seats on Cambridgeshire County Council.

Leader's reaction

As leader of the Conservative group at Cambs County Council, both me personally and the entire group were deeply upset by the fact that Cambridgeshire County Council would go back into no overall control.

Accepting that your offer did not appeal to sufficient people is a message we need to listen to.

However, there are some less policy-driven reasons that caused this result.

The main area being pre-election decisions that Labour would not field candidates in six marginal seats, where the Liberal democrats and Conservatives were the main contenders.

This political manoeuvre replicated by the Liberal Democrats not fielding candidates in the four successful independent seats.

Although there are a myriad of reasons, some of which I as the current Leader must carry personally on my shoulders, the fact is the electorate did not return the Conservatives with enough seats to form an administration.

However, the electorate did still indicate that their faith in the Conservatives as a single group far outweighed that of any other.

We hold 28 seats, 40% more than the Liberal Democrat’s 20, over three times Labour’s 9, and then there are four independents.

We have been in no overall control before, three years of which I acted as leader.

Although it can be slower and less decisive on occasion the committee system does lend itself to a more consensual form of less aggressive politics.

Which is why when Conservatives regained control in 2017 we never sought to return to a cabinet system.

As leader of the largest group, I therefore reached out to the other groups, to suggest we try and work together under a shared system, as we did once before.

However, I have met with no real engagement and a clear indication that the opposition feel that Labour, Liberal Democrats and the independents form a ruling group.

The offer remains, collaboration rather than confrontation, and my phone remains on at my side.

As we prepare for opposition, I wonder if the public will be happy with their choices.

Cambridge city voters, who having been convinced by labour or Liberal Democrats that theirs is the superior party, only to find out that their elected councillors have already got into bed with the opposition, before the election campaign started.

Independent councillors in St Neots and Huntingdon, who told the public, we think independently and cannot be told what to do.

Whereas it looks as if they pre- arranged to sell their votes to the Liberal Democrats.

Will the electorate believe they are truly independent when it appears the stark truth is a political pre-arranged pact?

COUNCILLOR STEVE COUNT





End of term

I write with reference to two people who have been in the news in the past week whose careers have ended.

Firstly, PCSO Terry McCormack: what a great guy.

I witnessed a man committing suicide by jumping off Wisbech Town Bridge, horrendous.

I returned home in absolute bits and began writing a report of what I had witnessed.

Shortly after, Terry and PCSO Sue Clarke called round to make sure I was OK.

I wasn't, but they stayed with me until I had calmed down and took a statement.

What helped was during some small talk, I revealed that one of my favourite bands was The Pogues. and Terry said he had been a roadie for them! Wow!

Terry and Sue that day were the absolute epitome of professionalism and a credit to the police service; how the powers that be think policing with less PCSOs will be a good thing need their heads examining.

Secondly, firefighter Nicola Barlow: I first met Nicola at an evening class at the Isle College.

Several years later she moved to the same road as me and our sons went to school together and played rugby for Wisbech juniors until the age of 16, both boys still play rugby but for different teams, so she and I shared many cold windswept pitches together.

Nicola was a mould breaker, the first full time woman firefighter in Cambridgeshire. She has laid the foundations for women firefighters in the county and beyond.

She has now retired after 30 years service. Nicola is one of life's really nice people, I can honestly say I never heard her say a bad word about anyone. Happy retirement Nicola.

NICK MEEKINS, town and district councillor for Peckover Ward, Wisbech.





Please remove barrier

I am writing on behalf of my aunt, Elizabeth.

It would be nice for nature lovers if the Middle Level Waterman’s Club removed the barrier at the bottom of the slipway so that swans and cygnets could relax there as they have been doing for the last 27 years.

There are not many places they can go owing to the steep banks of the river and all the activity in the park. Apparently the barrier is there for health and safety reasons and I can not see what harm the swans can do.

Surely the barrier can be put higher up, or better still, removed altogether. To see the swans and cygnets boosts ones morale and is good for everyone.

There is always someone who comes along and spoils things - they are full of their own importance and like to be in command. In my opinion they are selfish and against nature.

So please let things be as they were before, i.e swans and cygnets preening themselves and having a nap with their heads tucked under their wings.

A big thank you to the Middle Level Waterman’s Club if they put a wrong right.

ZOE VAWSER





Neglected roads

Just wondering if any of your journalists can invest the appalling condition of the roads in East Cambridgeshire.

I have contacted the MP Steve Barclay but it was only one of his underlings that replied with a big standard email from the highways.

A councillor has been notified about this also.With the same result.

The roads are horrendous something needs to be done to them be for someone is killed.

Just for example: A10 Littleport to Ely bypass is probably the worst there is.

SIMON SHARPE


