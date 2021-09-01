Opinion

Published: 2:29 PM September 1, 2021

Here's a round-up of some of the letters sent this week to the Cambs Times and Wisbech Standard

Dog photoshoot fundraiser coming to Chatteris

I am offering open sessions of Dog Photography in aid of the RSPCA.

After the success of a similar fundraiser held in West End Park, March, I have decided to hold another at the Wenny Road Recreation Ground in Chatteris.

Starting at 9.00am on Saturday (September 4), if you bring your dog along, I will take some photos for you to have free.

However, it takes several hours to sort and edit all the images, so all I ask is if you would make a donation to the RSPCA through my link which you will receive with the digital files.

Please don’t worry about your dog posing, they will be bribed with treats and squeaky noises lol, the photos to see on social media (see below) only needed a glance from the dog involved.

Also, up to you, but for those who walk their dogs in large harnesses you may wish to also bring a skinny lead for the photos!

The project now goes under the name of “Disciple of Dogism” and can be found on Facebook and Instagram, where you can view many of the images already taken.

For more information you can also see a short video on YouTube and see clips of the fun had in March.

Hopefully, you will receive a nice image or two of your dog/s, but please remember what it’s all about, even a small donation can make a big difference to an animal in need of help.

DAVE HUMPHREY

March

Twinning club elects new chair

I am really pleased to have been elected as chairman of the Wisbech-Arles Twinning Club, taking over from Tony Twitchett.

Due to Covid there has been no twinning activity for a couple of years, hopefully that situation will change soon.

I visited Arles several years ago and am looking forward to going again.

It is a Roman town, with several impressive buildings including a magnificent arena, similar to the Colosseum in Rome.

It is also famous for being the home for many years of Vincent van Gogh.

The twinning club was formed at the request of Wisbech Town Council in 1964, Wisbech Mayor Cllr Rands signed the twinning documents on behalf of the town.

In 2024 it will be our diamond anniversary, and that will be one of the main focuses of the group in the near future.

If you would like some more information about the twinning club, please contact me on 01945 465960, 07962 182971 or email me meekinsnick728@gmail.com

NICK MEEKINS

Wisbech





You learn something new every day

CALM is back in Chatteris - Credit: CALM

For over three decades our group- Come and Learn More - met weekly during the autumn and spring terms for series of weekly courses/lectures on a huge range of subjects.



These range from the development of London to Gilbert & Sullivan and great gardeners to selected national and international history.

These were run under the of auspices of the WEA (Workers Education Association)





As part of devolution WEA funding moved from central government to local devolved regions.

Past Mayor James Palmer withdrew all funding for our types of WEA courses which meant our 10-week x approx. 2 hours session courses would rise from circa £50 to £120+ per term

In Chatteris we withdrew from WEA to set up CALM (Come And Learn More) in Chatteris.

Since breaking from WEA we have held 3 x 10-week courses, the last ‘Barber Surgeons to the NHS’ was held when permitted during lockdown. Unfortunately, this was curtailed by a further lockdown so 3 sessions are held over until mid 2022.



Our latest series – Famous Russian Women in World History and Culture – begins on September 15.

The lecturer, Marina Burrell, is a Russian speaking lady brought up in the former Soviet Block who also lectures at Cambridge.

Please call us for information: 07427 642144. Fee is £50 for a 10-week course



ELAINE AND RICHARD ROSENTHAL

(Treasurer and deputy chair)





WI – we're also on way back

Wisbech Centre WI Message to members.

After the prolonged absence Deborah and the committee are delighted to welcome members back to our regular monthly meetings.

Please note that the first meeting will be on September 9 at the Rosmini Centre, 2pm until 4pm.

Meetings will return to the usual first Thursday of each month from October.

To enable membership attendance to be registered would anyone unable to attend or feeling hesitant about returning to a group meeting at the present time, please let a committee member know.

We look forward to seeing many smiling faces back together again on 9th.

WISBECH WI





Blissful day at the cricket

The Annual March Town Cricket Club Presidents v Chairman`s T/20 Fun Day was held on Bank Holiday Sunday.

It was a cool dull day weather wise but the players from the Hockey Club, Football Club and the younger & older Cricket Club players provided so entertaining cricket for the supporters.

Top effort of the day was from young Russ Clarke with his hard-hitting century for the chairman`s team.

It was an excellent wicket, well stocked bar, good food from the Fenland Roaster ensured everyone had a good day.

LES MILLS

Club secretary





Legion ready to celebrate

Chatteris Centenary Party - Credit: Tina Prior

With restrictions now lifting, we have been able to finally organise an event to celebrate the centenary of the Chatteris branch of the Royal British Legion.

We would appreciate any donations of prizes towards the raffle.

Do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions, queries or concerns. Non-members are welcome.

It promises to be a great party!

It is on Saturday September 11, from 7pm, at Chatteris Working Men’s Club.

Tickets are £3: you can email me tina_prior@hotmail.com

TINA PRIOR

Chatteris









Fenland family history

Our first monthly meeting since lockdown will be September 23 in Wisbech Library from 7 - 9pm

It will be a short AGM and then a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the foundation of our society. Lots of happy memories to be shared of the meetings, outings and events we have enjoyed over the past 20 years.

Everyone welcome. Members free, visitors a £2 donation.

OCTOBER MEETING Thursday 28th October in Wisbech Library from 7 - 9pm. Our speaker will be Margaret LAKE, her talk will be about the historic Wisbech Pageant,

We are restarting our two monthly research sessions. Next one is September 1, 10am to noon, in Wisbech Library we will be there every first Tuesday of each month.

Our team is willing to help you get started or help you continue your family research.

Our team can also show you how to use all the library facilities for FREE. Everyone welcome.

The second session is at Baytree Garden Centre in Hilgay on the second Monday of each month from 11 - 2.30pm.

Next session on September 13. You will find us in The Barn restaurant. Everyone welcome.

.Please remember our speakers are available to give talks. We have two members willing to give talks to groups in the local area.

Talks include ‘The Fun of Family History” about a long journey to find her roots. ‘My Naughty Great Aunt Eliza’ a story of lies and deceit. ‘The Ups and Downs of Being a Magistrate’. The Sad Story of the Blacksmiths family. Others will be available next year.

Some interesting facts: Have you ever wondered how place names came to be?

There are so many strange place names I find in intriguing.

I have come across some strange names during my family research including UGLY & NASTY in Hertfordshire, and TWATT in Orkney.

For further information please call me on 01945 587723

BRIDGET HUNTER

(Via email)




