Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 13:52 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 23 April 2020

This is why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Cambs Times. Editor John Elworthy is pictured.

This is why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Cambs Times. Editor John Elworthy is pictured.

Archant

Since 1872, the Cambs Times has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

We have brought you incredible stories from the Fens, like the tale of Jim Hocking, the Australian pilot officer who died saving the town of March from tragic consequences in 1944.

Aged just 21, Hocking ordered the crew of his Stirling bomber to bail out after it caught fire on a training flight. He then steered the plane away from March town centre, crashing into surrounding fields to avert disaster.

Fifty years later our journalists were among the first in 1994 to tell the story of six prisoners who briefly escaped from the special secure unit of the new £58m jail at Whitemoor, wounding one officer with a gun.

Always true to our Fen roots, we’ve featured local sporting legends like boxing’s Dave ‘Boy’ Green, snooker’s Joe Perry and heptathlete Louise Hazel. For many years we published a weekly column by local author David Self, better known perhaps as the man who set the questions for Nicholas Parsons and Sale of the Century on ITV’s ‘quiz of the week’.

Most importantly, the 21st century the newspaper retains its remit of solid local reporting and has re-energised its campaigning and investigatory zeal.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

John Elworthy, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Memories of legend Captain Tom Moore who lived in the Fens with his family in the 1980s

Captain Tom Moore (pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine) used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Man charged with criminal damage at Aldi in Chatteris

A man has been charged with criminal damage following an incident at Aldi in Chatteris

LETTER: ‘Rather striking rare bird visiting my garden for about two weeks’

Kevin Sparrow has photographed this rare bird visiting his garden in March. Picture: Supplied/ Kevin Sparrow

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Fitness-driven runner clocks up nearly 70 miles during coronavius lockdown

Katie Mowatt ran to five Fenland villages and covering almost 70 miles in just 19 days. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Cambs Times

Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

This is why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Cambs Times. Editor John Elworthy is pictured.

Left in agony, those in Cambridgeshire in need of urgent dental treatment but who do they turn to?

What happens if you need emergency dental treatment in Cambridgeshire? That's the question we are asking, Picture': Pixabay/Joseph Shohmelian

Covid19 hits charity income - Greyhound Trust appeals for help.

The Mildenhall branch of the Greyhound Trust which homes retired racing dogs in East Cambridgeshire, and parts of Suffolk and Norfolk, is appealing to people to help it to respond to coronavirus crisis that has hit fund raising.

The galloping vicar, roast duck for Sunday lunch and catching a pig (mostly greased) - memories from Soham Feast of 100 years ago

Our trip down memory lane looking at some of the history and traditions of Soham Feast. Picture; ARCHIVE

Tributes pour in for ‘fantastic servant’ to Wisbech Town Football Club after battle with coronavirus

Anthony Gower has died at the age of 77 following a battle with coronavirus. Here he is pictured after a club presentation evening in 2016. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM
