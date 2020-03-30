Advanced search

LETTER: Why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Cambs Times

PUBLISHED: 16:29 30 March 2020

Cambs Times

This is why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Cambs Times. Editor John Elworthy is pictured.

This is why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Cambs Times. Editor John Elworthy is pictured.

Archant

Dear reader.

Now more than ever, local journalism matters.

In addition to holding public services to account, or bringing you the latest news from our high streets, our courts and our sports teams, our staff are now working round the clock to provide you with the latest, fact-checked information on our region’s fight against coronavirus.

And now more than ever, we need your help to build a sustainable future for trusted local news.

Our reporting costs money, and so does providing our communities with the news for free on our websites.

You will already know about the tough times facing local newspapers across the world and the situation has hardly been improved by recent events.

So to help us keep doing what we do and help keep you informed, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work.

You’ll be invited to do so next time you visit us. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I’m proud of our community and proud of what we do for it. I strongly believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to its future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

John Elworthy, Editor

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

