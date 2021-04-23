News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Have your say on our newspaper through reader survey

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:11 AM April 23, 2021    Updated: 10:15 AM April 23, 2021
Dear Reader, 

We want to continue to provide the best possible coverage of life in March, Chatteris, Whittlesey and the Cambridgeshire Fens reflecting people's passions, interests and needs. 

But we are always looking to improve and provide the best read possible. So, today, we are asking for your help to do just that. 

We want you to tell us what you like and dislike about our Cambridgeshire titles, what you want us to do more of and what we should cut back on. 

We also want to know about your life in the region, your hobbies, your passions and how well you feel this area serves the needs of you and your family. 

Please fill in the questionnaire for free online

