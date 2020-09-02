Gallery

In Pictures: Social distancing and drop in numbers meant Truckfest 2020 could still go ahead

Peterborough Truckfest 2020, better late than never. Picture: Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

With strict social distancing measures in place, a drop in numbers and several hand sanitising stations, Tuckfest 2020 could go ahead at the weekend.

Peterborough Truckfest 2020, better late than never. Picture: Terry Harris.

Held at the East of England Arena in Peterborough on August 30 and 31, festival goers could still enjoy the live action entertainment usually on offer each year.

Attractions included monster truck Swamp Thing and motorcycle action from FMX, plus road rescue demonstrations, and a variety of food and drink.

Bob Limming, event director, said: “Our team worked tirelessly to make sure we brought you the event you have grown to love over the past 30 years or more.

“Whenever we ask our visitors why they come to Truckfest the reply is always the same – ‘we’ve come for the Trucks’.”

Live Promotions, show organisers, said the safety of their visitors and exhibitors is their number one priority and confirmed that they have complied with the government’s guidance on managing the risk of Covid-19.

A huge number of measures had been put in place, including Crowd Density Standard controls, enhanced cleaning, contract tracing, one-way visitor traffic, and two-metre queuing.

Truckfest 2020 still went ahead at the East of England Arena in Peterborough on August 30 and 31. Picture: Ross Chapman

The event, usually attended by celebrities, was previously pushed back to August after their original event was postponed from May.

Peterborough Truckfest 2020, better late than never. Picture: Terry Harris.

