Gallery

Published: 12:52 PM February 22, 2021

Scouts across Cambridgeshire have still been taking part in various activities during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Around 2,000 volunteers working to support young people across Cambridgeshire throughout the Covid-19 pandemic are being recognised for their hard work as part of Founder’s Day.

The worldwide event, held today (February 22), marks the birth of Lord Robert Baden-Powell who founded the Scout movement more than 100 years ago and reflects on the positive impact he had on young people.

It is also a chance to recognise all adult volunteers, with many across the county taking part in activities with 5,150 boys and girls such as ocean adventures, collecting for foodbanks and virtual campfires.

Chris Ward, county commissioner for Cambridgeshire Scouts, said: “We are changing young people’s lives at a time when they need us most, and the efforts of the volunteers have been incredible.

“I’d like to thank them for the contribution they have made.”

The pandemic has provided an unexpected opportunity for volunteers to learn new skills, too, such as using new forms of technology whilst forming new friendships.

Scouts have been keeping busy across Cambridgeshire during the Covid-19 pandemic with a variety of activities. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Some scouts have met socially distanced and have also held virtual campfires during the pandemic. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Some adults have also been recognised with major scouting awards for supporting young people, including Nigel Poulter, county treasurer with the bar to the silver acorn and Aidan Joy, Hinchingbrooke district commissioner, with the award for merit.

Louise Clover, deputy county commissioner for perception, said: “As well as thanking our fantastic volunteers, I’d like to thank our young people too.

“They have been superheroes as they deal with this change in their lives, and I’m probably as excited as they are about the adventures that lie ahead.”

Scouts across Cambridgeshire have still been taking part in various activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, including a navigation from an adventurer. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Despite the pandemic, volunteers have supported many young people to earn the highest awards in scouting, including two Queen’s scout awards.

With longer days, improving better weather and the hope of restrictions gradually easing, it is hoped more people will join scouting either as a young person or an adult volunteer.

Helen Rhodes, parent of a cub scout, added: “Our leaders have been amazing. They have endeavoured to keep the meetings going virtually, which has been wonderful for my son, who would have really missed it.

“There has been an exciting array of activities that have kept him interested, as well as staying connected to his friends.”

For more information and to get in touch, visit: https://www.cambridgeshirescouts.org.uk/.

Scouts across Cambridgeshire have still been taking part in various activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as filling a heart with different items. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

There are around 2,000 volunteers and 5,150 boys and girls that make up Cambridgeshire Scouts. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Scouts across Cambridgeshire have still been taking part in various activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as recreating a famous sporting moment. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

Scouts across Cambridgeshire have still been taking part in various activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as camps at home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Scouts

