Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Picture perfect night for budding photographer Jo at March Camera Club awards

08 July, 2019 - 16:13
It was a picture perfect night for Jo Kelly at March Camera Club who scooped five trophies. Picture: Pat Ringham

It was a picture perfect night for Jo Kelly at March Camera Club who scooped five trophies. Picture: Pat Ringham

Archant

It was a picture perfect night for one budding photographer at March Camera Club who scooped five trophies.

Jo Kelly virtually swept the board on her way to becoming the first female winner of the club's annual Photographer of the Year trophy.

She was presented with her five trophies by newly appointed president Mel Harris at Friday night's club bbq hosted by Roger and Jackie Newark at their Doddington home.

You may also want to watch:

Jo was joined by the four other trophy winners who had been praised for their top photography skills over the past year.

March Camera Club meets weekly from September until April with a varied programme of competitions, talks on topics of photographic interest, demonstrations and discussions, member participation evenings and various social events.

One member commented: "Well done Jo! Fabulous evening and a massive thanks once again to Roger and Jackie for hosting a super bbq."

Most Read

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Eat off! Shooters American Diner show off their GIANT 10 pancake eating challenge and no one in March can complete it

Three competitors took on the Shooters 10 pancake challenge and all failed this weekend at the March restaurant. Picture: Shooters American Diner / Facebook

Tractor goes up in flames as driver makes lucky escape on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough in accidental blaze

The scene on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough where a yellow tractor went up in flames on Thursday (July 4). Picture: Twitter / @CambsFRS

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash. Picture: SHAUN MATTHEWS

Judge allows dangerous driver to walk free after hearing how neighbours made his life “hell”

Trafford Estate, West Walton Wisbech.

Most Read

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Eat off! Shooters American Diner show off their GIANT 10 pancake eating challenge and no one in March can complete it

Three competitors took on the Shooters 10 pancake challenge and all failed this weekend at the March restaurant. Picture: Shooters American Diner / Facebook

Tractor goes up in flames as driver makes lucky escape on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough in accidental blaze

The scene on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough where a yellow tractor went up in flames on Thursday (July 4). Picture: Twitter / @CambsFRS

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash. Picture: SHAUN MATTHEWS

Judge allows dangerous driver to walk free after hearing how neighbours made his life “hell”

Trafford Estate, West Walton Wisbech.

Latest from the Cambs Times

“It’s something I feel I must do”: Fen cyclist looks to make an impact by tackling 250-mile vegan challenge

Sean Barrs is set to tackle a 250-mile cycle ride in aid of the Veganuary Group. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Schoolchildren have the chance to hone footballing skils thanks to Premier League initiative

Pupils at the Elm CoE Primary Academy will aim to hone their footballing skills ahead of the new season after receiving a Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack recently. Picture: HEATHER McKENNA

Picture perfect night for budding photographer Jo at March Camera Club awards

It was a picture perfect night for Jo Kelly at March Camera Club who scooped five trophies. Picture: Pat Ringham

March air cadets take to the skies in special flying experience

Cadets Amy Brownlie-Wood and Joshua Mayes prepare for their flight. Picture: COLIN ARNOLD

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists