It was a picture perfect night for one budding photographer at March Camera Club who scooped five trophies.

Jo Kelly virtually swept the board on her way to becoming the first female winner of the club's annual Photographer of the Year trophy.

She was presented with her five trophies by newly appointed president Mel Harris at Friday night's club bbq hosted by Roger and Jackie Newark at their Doddington home.

Jo was joined by the four other trophy winners who had been praised for their top photography skills over the past year.

March Camera Club meets weekly from September until April with a varied programme of competitions, talks on topics of photographic interest, demonstrations and discussions, member participation evenings and various social events.

One member commented: "Well done Jo! Fabulous evening and a massive thanks once again to Roger and Jackie for hosting a super bbq."