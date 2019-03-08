Winners from the March Camera Club include nostalgia, digital efforts, people and portraits and monochrome entries

The start of spring heralds the end of the season for March Camera Club who have released their annual ‘honours list’ of members and their achievement.

End of season winners from March Camera Club. Print of the Year: 'Starting their shift' by Roger Newark LRPS CPABG End of season winners from March Camera Club. Print of the Year: 'Starting their shift' by Roger Newark LRPS CPABG

End of seasons honours

In one of the prime positions is Roger Newark who was accredited with winning the Print of the Year during last Thursday's meeting.

The club's vice-chairman entered a moody monochrome image from the nostalgic days of steam, titled 'Starting their shift'.

End of season winners from March Camera Club.Project digital image panel winner: 'The rhythm of the dance' by Richard Hull.. End of season winners from March Camera Club.Project digital image panel winner: 'The rhythm of the dance' by Richard Hull..

Accolades too for projected digital image of the Year: 'Close encounter' by Albert Horton

Other winners were:

Print league: Jo Kelly

Projected digital image league: Mel Harris

Annual creative competition: 'Warrior of the beast' by Jo Kelly

Annual natural history: 'Little Egret in flight' by Pat Ringham

Annual monochrome competition: Tattoo owner' by Jo Kelly

Annual people and portraits competition: 'Lilly Rose' by Jo Kelly.

End of season winners from March Camera Club. Print of the Year: Girl Power - Mel Harris End of season winners from March Camera Club. Print of the Year: Girl Power - Mel Harris

Print panel winner: 'Victorian lower class' by John Band

Project digital image panel winner: 'The rhythm of the dance' by Richard Hull.

