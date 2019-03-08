Winners from the March Camera Club include nostalgia, digital efforts, people and portraits and monochrome entries
PUBLISHED: 12:18 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 22 April 2019
The start of spring heralds the end of the season for March Camera Club who have released their annual ‘honours list’ of members and their achievement.
End of seasons honours
In one of the prime positions is Roger Newark who was accredited with winning the Print of the Year during last Thursday's meeting.
The club's vice-chairman entered a moody monochrome image from the nostalgic days of steam, titled 'Starting their shift'.
Print of the Year: 'Starting their shift' by Roger Newark is one of the prize winners featured in this round up.
Accolades too for projected digital image of the Year: 'Close encounter' by Albert Horton
Other winners were:
Print league: Jo Kelly
Projected digital image league: Mel Harris
Annual creative competition: 'Warrior of the beast' by Jo Kelly
Annual natural history: 'Little Egret in flight' by Pat Ringham
Annual monochrome competition: Tattoo owner' by Jo Kelly
Annual people and portraits competition: 'Lilly Rose' by Jo Kelly.
Print panel winner: 'Victorian lower class' by John Band
Project digital image panel winner: 'The rhythm of the dance' by Richard Hull.