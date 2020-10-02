Advanced search

RSPCA launches rehoming campaign as Cambridgeshire sees worrying number of abandoned and neglected horses

PUBLISHED: 15:06 02 October 2020

The RSPCA has launched their Adoptober campaign in order to tackle the rising numbers of horses being abandoned or neglected, including in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA has launched a rehoming campaign to limit the number of horses abandoned or neglected after a sharp rise in the number of incidents, including in Cambridgeshire.

During the coronavirus pandemic, there were 84 incidents in the county out of 4,479 cases nationally, while almost 760 horses remain in the RSPCA’s care compared to 242 last year.

The charity has launched Adoptober in a bid to tackle the issue, and although microchipping for horses is now compulsory in England, it is expecting high numbers of abandoned and neglected horses as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, said: “Equine charities fear that autumn will create the perfect storm as grazing decreases, the end of furlough and the deepening recession will see more owners struggling with costs of care, leading to neglect and abandonment.

“We are calling on the government to step in with financial support as they have for other charities affected by the pandemic and recognise that the vital services provided by the animal welfare sector are under huge strain.”

For more information on the campaign, visit https://bit.ly/3joDXjT.

