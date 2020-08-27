Fenland Flag campaign led by Ely writer calls for more support to achieve national status

A campaign for the Fenland Flag to achieve national status was told it required more support from administrative, ceremonial and other stakeholders. Pictured is James Bowman who created the flag. Picture: FENLAND FLAG Archant

A campaign to help a flag for the Fenland region achieve national recognition is edging closer towards its goal.

The Fenland Flag, used to represent the traditions and importance of the area, was planned to be submitted in a registration request to the Flag Institute, but was rejected as the application required more public support.

A post on the Fenland Flag Facebook page read: “A post on ‘Friends of the Fens’ last week announced that a registration request for the Fenland flag was about to be submitted to the Flag Institute.

“However, an informal exchange with the Institute then made it clear that the time is not yet right for this.

“They take a favourable view of the level of public backing achieved, but wish to see more expressions of support from administrative and ceremonial bodies and other stakeholders.”

The post continued: “Although this means a change of focus for the campaign, the grassroots efforts will carry on as before, hopefully with the continued help of those who have generously helped so far.”

James Bowman, a writer from Ely who has been trying to get the flag recognised nationally, said that “nothing’s lost – just more effort needed.”

Previously, James received letters of support from the likes of SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer.

The flag depicts a rousing tiger which is an historical nod to the nickname “Fen Tigers”.

It has a blue and yellow backdrop which represents the agricultural prosperity of the region and the waterways and rivers.

For more information on the flag, to support the campaign or to get a flag, visit the Fenland Flag Facebook page.

