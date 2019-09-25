Fashion show and coffee morning raise nearly £1000 for charity

Stylish outfits, raffles and coffee morning raise money for Macmillan. Picture: LINDA GILL Archant

A fashion show and coffee morning in March raised nearly £1000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Stylish new season clothing and accessories at M&Co were modelled by volunteers at the shop in March High Street on September 17.

A raffle was also held raising £375.47.

Linda Gill, who is a member of the March, Chatteris and District Committee, said: "Thank you to all the models who volunteered their time."

A coffee morning also took place at the Conservative Club on September 6, organised by Carol Stanbridge. A total of £600 was raised.

Linda added: "Macmillan members Ann and Margaret attended to support this event and our thanks go to all who donated cakes, helped and attended to raise funds to help local people affected by a cancer diagnosis."

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

