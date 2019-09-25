Advanced search

Fashion show and coffee morning raise nearly £1000 for charity

25 September, 2019 - 12:51
Stylish outfits, raffles and coffee morning raise money for Macmillan. Picture: LINDA GILL

Stylish outfits, raffles and coffee morning raise money for Macmillan. Picture: LINDA GILL

Archant

A fashion show and coffee morning in March raised nearly £1000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Stylish outfits, raffles and coffee morning raise money for Macmillan. Picture: LINDA GILLStylish outfits, raffles and coffee morning raise money for Macmillan. Picture: LINDA GILL

Stylish new season clothing and accessories at M&Co were modelled by volunteers at the shop in March High Street on September 17.

A raffle was also held raising £375.47.

Linda Gill, who is a member of the March, Chatteris and District Committee, said: "Thank you to all the models who volunteered their time."

A coffee morning also took place at the Conservative Club on September 6, organised by Carol Stanbridge. A total of £600 was raised.

Linda added: "Macmillan members Ann and Margaret attended to support this event and our thanks go to all who donated cakes, helped and attended to raise funds to help local people affected by a cancer diagnosis."

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Bike given as 14th birthday present is stolen in Chatteris break-in

A limited edition bike given to a boy for his 14th birthday has been stolen from Chatteris. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Bike given as 14th birthday present is stolen in Chatteris break-in

A limited edition bike given to a boy for his 14th birthday has been stolen from Chatteris. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey offer unlimited swimming for those aged over 75 in new active community scheme

A handful of swimming pools in Fenland are offering unlimited sessions to the over 75s in the district. Picture: Archant/File

Fashion show and coffee morning raise nearly £1000 for charity

Stylish outfits, raffles and coffee morning raise money for Macmillan. Picture: LINDA GILL

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Contract awarded for Guyhirn roundabout improvements - work to start next year and completion scheduled for 2024

Guyhirn on the A47 Picture by Rob Howarth/Stella Pictures Ltd 07768 285551 20/02/2017

Cambridgeshire man arrested and charged with ‘making nuisance calls’ after allegedly calling 999 just to burp down the phone

Rhys Pilott has been arrested after reportedly dialling 999 just to burp down the phone to call handlers. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists