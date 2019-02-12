Jail for cannabis factory ‘guard’ who hid in loft before arrest

A man who was found hiding in a loft and claimed he was a ‘guard’ for cannabis with a street value of up to £45,000 has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Peterborough Crown Court heard police searched Glodiann Celia’s home in Peregrine Street, Hampton, Peterborough, on July 25.

They found cannabis drying and hanging from the ceiling, a carrier bag of cannabis buds in the kitchen and a 600w grow lamp.

In total, 55 cannabis plants were seized, with a street value of up to £45,000.

Celia, 22, was found hiding in the loft and arrested. He claimed he had been at the property for seven days as a guard for the cannabis because he wanted to clear his father’s debt of 5000 euros, and had no intention to use or sell the drug.

He was released from custody but on August 1 was stopped by officers after they spotted him driving suspiciously along Lincoln Road in Peterborough.

The officers found 13 large bags of cannabis inside the car, with an estimated total street value of £10,000. Celia was also not insured to drive the vehicle.

Celia pleaded guilty to production of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. At Peterborough Crown Court on February 8 he was sentenced to 42 months in prison. There was no extra penalty for driving without insurance.

DC Fran Scott said: “Celia was producing a substantial amount of cannabis at his home but thanks to information received from a member of the public he has been brought to justice.

“Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should not hesitate to call police.”