Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 11:09 04 February 2019

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Archant

Half a million pounds worth of cannabis has been seized in Peterborough and five men have been arrested following a number of drugs warrants in the city.

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

About 50 officers from neighbourhood policing in Peterborough, supported by colleagues from the Special Constabulary and immigration, raided seven addresses in the Bretton area as part of a crackdown to disrupt drugs networks run by organised crime groups.

More than 571 cannabis plants in varying stages of growth were seized totalling an estimated value of £500,000.

Five men, aged 19, 22, 23, 27 and 49, all from different addresses in Peterborough were arrested during the warrants.

Sergeant Jason Hancock, from the Community Action Team (CAT), said: “The day was a great success, our aim was to disrupt organised criminal networks who use the funds from cannabis farming to fund larger scale criminality within our communities, such as class A drug supply and people trafficking.

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

“We will continue to target organised crime, protect our communities and the vulnerable by targeting these groups, however we rely on information from our communities to drive this activity forward, therefore I would encourage anyone to report information to us or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

The 19 and 49-year-old men have been released under investigation.

Adrian Pepaj, 22, of Brookfurlong, Bretton, has been charged with possessing false identification documents. Kledian Lezaj, 27, of Swanspool, Bretton, and Sokol Sakuta, 23, of Drayton, Bretton, have both been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis. All three were remanded to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.

• Anyone with information about the production or supply of drugs can report to police by calling 101 or online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. To report information anonymously contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

This hotel is actually just a wall propped up by girders

The Phoenix Hotel on the North Brink in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Most Read

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

This hotel is actually just a wall propped up by girders

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Website launch for Friends For Needs community support group

Website launch for Friends For Needs community support group. Picture: FFN

Comedy About a Bank Robbery opens in Cambridge in February

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists