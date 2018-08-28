Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Archant

Half a million pounds worth of cannabis has been seized in Peterborough and five men have been arrested following a number of drugs warrants in the city.

About 50 officers from neighbourhood policing in Peterborough, supported by colleagues from the Special Constabulary and immigration, raided seven addresses in the Bretton area as part of a crackdown to disrupt drugs networks run by organised crime groups.

More than 571 cannabis plants in varying stages of growth were seized totalling an estimated value of £500,000.

Five men, aged 19, 22, 23, 27 and 49, all from different addresses in Peterborough were arrested during the warrants.

Sergeant Jason Hancock, from the Community Action Team (CAT), said: “The day was a great success, our aim was to disrupt organised criminal networks who use the funds from cannabis farming to fund larger scale criminality within our communities, such as class A drug supply and people trafficking.

“We will continue to target organised crime, protect our communities and the vulnerable by targeting these groups, however we rely on information from our communities to drive this activity forward, therefore I would encourage anyone to report information to us or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

The 19 and 49-year-old men have been released under investigation.

Adrian Pepaj, 22, of Brookfurlong, Bretton, has been charged with possessing false identification documents. Kledian Lezaj, 27, of Swanspool, Bretton, and Sokol Sakuta, 23, of Drayton, Bretton, have both been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis. All three were remanded to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.

• Anyone with information about the production or supply of drugs can report to police by calling 101 or online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. To report information anonymously contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

